Omada Identity Cloud Wins Two Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Enterprise-Grade IGA

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) software and cloud-delivered IGA services, announced today that it has won gold in two categories in this year's Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The cloud-native deployment of Omada's full-featured IGA solution was selected as the best product in the compliance solution and cloud identity governance categories.

Omada's SaaS-based, cloud architected IGA solution gives companies the ability to seamlessly support access management in the cloud in the same manner it has supported businesses on-premises. Omada Identity Cloud delivers essential identity governance functionality for secure, compliant and efficient administration of system and application access for all users, employees, partners, customers and contractors.

The 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, a program of Cybersecurity Insiders, honor individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Winners are determined based on the strength of their nominations and the popular vote by members of the information security community. The full list of winners can be found here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2021-cybersecurity-product-service-awards-winners-and-finalists/.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "As the network perimeter expands due to remote work, it's more critical than ever to manage identities and access. The recognition from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our cloud-native IGA solution underscores our continued innovation as we help protect our customers' networks and assets."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omada.net

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

831-440-2414

[email protected]

SOURCE Omada

Related Links

https://www.omada.net

