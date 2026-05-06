Omada Launches Omada Identity Cloud Private for Regulated Enterprises and Government Organizations

New deployment option delivers the full Omada Identity Cloud platform inside the customer's own tenant, with the ownership and data boundaries auditors require

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader in AI-powered Identity Security and Governance (IGA), today announced Omada Identity Cloud Private. The new deployment option gives regulated enterprises and government organizations the full Omada Identity Cloud platform inside their own Microsoft Azure tenant, removing the trade-off between cloud-native IGA and the tenant ownership their auditors, regulators and risk teams expect.

Customers now have three ways to consume Omada Identity Cloud: multi-tenant SaaS, Omada Identity Cloud Private, and Omada Identity on-premises. Omada Identity Cloud Private deploys the same application, in the Azure region the customer selects, on the same release cadence as the SaaS service. The customer or partner operates the Azure environment, while Omada provides the application software, release packages, deployment guidance and product support.

With Omada Identity Cloud Private, organizations gain:

SaaS speed without shared tenancy

A tenant boundary auditors recognize

Operational simplicity on their terms

Benoit Grange, chief technology and product officer, Omada, said: "For regulated customers operating under DORA, NIS2, or FINMA, data residency is not a preference; it is a requirement. Omada Identity Cloud Private gives them the full capability and innovation pace of our cloud platform, with identity data staying inside their own Azure tenant and chosen region. Full governance, no compromise on innovation."

About Omada

Omada is a leader in identity security and governance, helping organizations reduce risk by securing access for every identity, human and non-human. Omada's platform uses AI-driven insights and intelligent automation to improve efficiency, compliance and security. With unified visibility and continuous risk evaluation, Omada enables security teams to detect threats faster, strengthen control, and scale identity security without added complexity. For more information visit: https://omadaidentity.com/

Media Contact:

Diana Diaz

Force4 Technology Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Omada