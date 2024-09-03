Omada Named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® "Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration" report. Omada was named in the IGA Suite category. [1]

In the Market Guide, Gartner recommends that security and risk management leaders should "fully leverage the visibility (data integration and management) and intelligence (AI/ML-based analytics) capabilities provided by existing vendor products and prioritize visibility and intelligence features in any IGA technology purchase decision."

Omada's modern Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solutions, Omada Identity and Omada Identity Cloud, deliver essential identity governance functionality for the secure, compliant and efficient administration of all users' access to systems, data and applications across hybrid, cloud and multi-cloud environments.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Our priority is continued investment into research and innovation, with the focus on our Center of AI Excellence in Alicante, Spain. This has led our product to new heights, as seen in our latest release, allowing us to deliver unprecedented speed, intelligent decision support, connectivity, and higher operational efficiency. We feel being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor underscores this investment."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

