Omada Named "Overall ID Management Solution of the Year" in 8th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Omada for Fourth Consecutive Year

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Overall ID Management Solution of the Year" award for the fourth year in a row in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. These awards are conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Omada's modern IGA solution gives businesses around the world a full-featured as-a-service offering that can adapt to their needs as they grow. Omada Identity Cloud delivers functionality for secure, compliant and efficient administration of all users' access across all systems and applications. It provides full visibility into customers' environments, improves operational efficiencies and strengthens their security posture by administrating all users' access to systems, data and applications across hybrid, cloud and multi-cloud environments.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough, said: "Omada provides an innovative and modern IGA solution that addresses one of the most critical challenges businesses face today: identity management. In the complex IT landscape, where cybersecurity threats are on the rise, a strong identity governance strategy is essential. Organizations must navigate regulatory requirements, secure digital environments and handle vast amounts of identity data as employees work remotely, in offices and in the cloud. We are proud to recognize Omada as the 'Overall ID Management Solution Provider of the Year.'"

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Winning the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is a much-appreciated recognition as we continue to innovate so that our customers can have the strongest and most secure IGA possible. The proliferation of digital identities and of cyber-attacks requires organizations to carefully and comprehensively manage their many identities, and we stand ready to assist them with our award-winning solution."

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

SOURCE Omada