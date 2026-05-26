Omada Named Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass Report for Identity Governance and Administration

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of AI-powered Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today its recognition as a leader in the Overall, Product, Innovation and Market categories in the 2026 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Identity Governance and Administration.

This recognition continues Omada's longstanding position among the leading providers in the global IGA market.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass provides an overview of the IGA market to help organizations evaluate solutions that best suit their requirements. The report assesses vendors across key capabilities including identity lifecycle management, entitlement management, policy enforcement, access certifications, access reviews, workflow automation, and user self-service.

In its assessment of Omada, KuppingerCole noted that the company "is well suited for organizations that want full-spectrum IGA with partner-led delivery, strong workflow configurability, and expanding AI-assisted user interaction, especially where real-time signal consumption is a key requirement."

Omada Identity Cloud delivers IGA-as-a-service capabilities that provide organizations with comprehensive visibility and governance across their identity ecosystem. Omada Identity, the on-premises deployment option, offers a modern, enterprise-ready IGA platform that supports full data sovereignty and security control. Both deployment models are designed for usability and configurability, enabling organizations to adapt governance processes to evolving business and regulatory requirements.

The KuppingerCole report highlights the strengths of Omada's IGA solution, including:

Configurable schema and semantic data model

Event-driven workflows for governance actions

Strong connector framework and community model

Collaboration tool access requests and approvals

Fine-grained administrative delegation controls

Time-bound access with JIT assignment support

Report generator with flexible filtering

Jakob H. Kraglund, CEO, Omada, said: "Organizations are facing growing challenges in managing identity risk across increasingly distributed environments. Omada provides a modern identity governance platform that delivers automation, visibility, and control to support security and compliance objectives. We will continue to advance our capabilities to help customers stay ahead of regulatory demands and evolving identity threats."

About Omada

Omada is a leader in identity security and governance, helping organizations reduce risk by securing access for every identity, human and non-human. Omada's platform uses AI-driven insights and intelligent automation to improve efficiency, compliance and security. With unified visibility and continuous risk evaluation, Omada enables security teams to detect threats faster, strengthen control, and scale identity security without added complexity. For more information, visit https://www.omadaidentity.com.

Media Contact:

Diana Diaz

Force4 Technology Communications

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SOURCE Omada