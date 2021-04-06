Omaha-based startup Workshop raises $3.5M to simplify employee communications

The startup also announced their founding team, which includes Dusty Davidson and Rick Knudtson (former founders of Flywheel) and Ben Stevinson and Derek Homann (former founders of Median). All four co-founders have recently led their previous companies to successful exits, and have 50+ years of combined experience building and scaling software companies. The group came together with a shared vision to help other organizations create positive, engaging company culture through great internal communication.

"We've learned over the years, that one of the most important – if not the most important – factor in a teams' engagement, alignment, and productivity is understanding and having access to company strategy, updates, and more," said CEO and co-founder Dusty Davidson. "And increasingly, all of those vitally important bits get drowned out in a sea of chats and emails."

Workshop's seed round is almost entirely composed of local and regional investors, which continues the co-founders' vocal support of the Midwest as a hub for great technology and startup opportunities.

The startup plans to use the funds to build out a world-class team that can continue to build an amazing product, with a current focus on recruiting engineering talent.



"All too often teams are using ad-hoc tools to accomplish internal communication, and I think we have an opportunity to build a best-in-class tool that simultaneously delights teams and keeps them aligned and engaged," said Chief Product Officer and co-founder Rick Knudtson.

Workshop also announced the official launch of their new employee communications platform, which includes a streamlined way to share important internal updates, as well as an option for an all-company hub.



Built to cut through the noise with relevant news and urgent updates, Workshop functions as a single source of truth for important internal information. For the communicator, it's easy to create targeted, well-designed messages in minutes, and send them to a specific audience via email, text, or Slack.

"It's clear from feedback from our early customers that we're solving some of their biggest pain points," said Chief Customer Officer and co-founder Derek Homann. "We're really excited to deliver even more great functionality to them over the coming months and years as well."

Workshop also offers an all-company hub to centralize all of a company's most important information. It offers common intranet features with a great user experience, including personalized updates, pinned resources, an employee directory, and global search.

For more information and to request a demo, head to useworkshop.com.

ABOUT WORKSHOP

Workshop is a delightful internal communications platform that gives your employees a go-to place for important information, and gives you an easy way to share it. Create relevant, well-designed messages in minutes, and send them to a targeted audience via email, text, or Slack. You can use Workshop to create and share all kinds of internal communication: all-company newsletters, policy updates, office closures, new hires, letters from the CEO, and more, all within a single piece of software.

