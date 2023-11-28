Omaha Players Take Center Stage in the MO MO MO PLO Promotion this December

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLO players are getting the attention they deserve at one of the world's most popular online poker sites. ACR Poker just announced they are returning their exciting MO MO MO PLO promotion from December 3rd-17th.

"This is one of our last big hurrahs of the year and we're focusing on Omaha players who sometimes get lost in the shuffle," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "This promotion offers three ways to make 'MO Money,' meaning Christmas is definitely coming early for PLO enthusiasts."

MO MO MO PLO

The first part of the promotion is the MO Reload Bonus. Players get a 50% Bonus up to $2,500 that can be released only by playing Omaha Cash Games and Tourneys.

The next part is MO Cash Games. Players take part in PLO cash games to earn Award Points to release the bonus and can also earn double points during the special Happy Hours through December 17th.

The final section is MO Tournaments. There are 101 PLO events with total guarantees above $1.1 Million. One of the Main Events is a $200,000 GTD PLO Mystery Bounty with a $55 buy-in.

Moneymaker went on to add that PLO players will also be in for a treat in December as the site unveils its groundbreaking ACR Reshuffle security enhancement option for PLO 4 games.

For more information on the MO MO MO PLO promotion, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Contact:

Jamie Harvey

1-877-314-4195

369094@email4pr.com

SOURCE ACR Poker