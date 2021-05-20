Omaha Steaks Thinks You Deserve a Steakation

In June, one steak-loving guest (and three of their nearest and dearest) will have the chance to kick up their feet and enjoy a one-of-a-kind steak-a-delic loft from the bedding to the butcher block to the back patio, stocked with hand-crafted beef in the heart of steak country, Omaha, Neb. Fifth-generation family owner and Omaha native, Todd Simon, will personally welcome guests to this steak-centric weekend getaway in Omaha's historic Old Market area, the original arts and entertainment district.

"Collectively we missed out on a lot of gatherings with family and friends last year. As Americans resume summer gatherings and get the itch to travel, we wanted to bring people together over a really fun and memorable experience," said Simon, Omaha Steaks chairman and CEO. "Our Steakation is the perfect way to share our love for what we do best: steak. I can't wait to host our guests, showing them all that our hometown has to offer."

Guests will enjoy a savory weekend, including dinner for four prepared by Omaha Steaks' culinary team, an opportunity to choose either a virtual grilling class, tickets to a local attraction, or a dining experience. They'll stay in an all-beef all-the-time environment, with a dining area inspired by classic steakhouses, a custom steak-celebrating mural by renowned Midwest artist James Mosher, and unique design elements. Guests will also enjoy all the Omaha Steaks products they could want all weekend long and upon returning home will receive quarterly steak boxes for a year.

"Nothing says summer vacation better than a great steak and a cold drink," said Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose. "Omaha Steaks knows how to craft the perfect cut of meat – from filet mignon to New York strip to ribeye and everything in between. Their business is to deliver high quality, naturally aged beef to every corner of America, making them the perfect choice to have a Steakation of your very own this summer."

According to a recent Harris Poll on summer grilling, 70% of Americans are looking forward to hosting and attending backyard BBQs this summer.* Whether it's your own Steakation or grilling celebration, Omaha Steaks makes it easy and convenient to create delicious meals that will delight friends and family. Taking the guesswork out of any occasion, Omaha Steaks not only offers high quality, naturally aged beef, but a complete line of gourmet poultry, pork, seafood, sides, and desserts.

For more information, visit OmahaSteaks.com, and be sure to follow @OmahaSteaks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For your opportunity to experience this rare Steakation, visit OmahaSteakation.com from May 20 through June 3, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random. The house sleeps four, with four beds and two baths. The one-time stay will take place over two nights, with guests checking in Friday, June 18 and departing Sunday, June 20, 2021.

*Survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Omaha Steaks from March 18 to 24, 2021, among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company, who has a history of supporting food security through long-standing relationships with food banks, and partnerships with national organizations to provide food to those in need during natural disasters and during the pandemic. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the states of CO, IA, IL, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, OK, SD, WI and WY, who are at 21+. Void outside these geographic areas and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM CT on 5/20/21; ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 6/3/21. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, visit OmahaSteakation.com. Sponsor: Sponsor: BT Gift Certificates, Inc. d/b/a Omaha Steaks 11030 "O" Street, Omaha, NE 68137.

