Omantel Selects Hughes JUPITER System to Extend Cellular Network Reach, Connect More Customers

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced that Omantel, the first and leading integrated telecom services provider in Oman, has selected the Hughes JUPITER™ System to extend its mobile networks to serve more customers. Omantel will deploy satellite backhaul of cellular network traffic using JUPITER System equipment, including a gateway hub and hundreds of remote terminals.

"Our aim is to connect more subscribers in more places throughout the Sultanate, and satellite backhaul helps expand our network into areas where terrestrial backhaul is onerous or cost-prohibitive," said Bernhard Van Der Merwe, Vice President Technology at Omantel. "We chose the Hughes JUPITER System due to its high performance and efficiency, as well as scalability for the future. This solution will enable us to cover new areas with our broadband services catering to the needs of individual and business customers across the country and enabling our digital society to grow and expand"

"We appreciate the opportunity to support Omantel in extending its cellular network and to bring the many benefits of connectivity to rural and remote communities," said Dan Losada, vice president, International Division, Hughes. "This project reflects our strategy to help connect the unconnected in partnership with leading operators, like Omantel, who share our commitment to bridging the digital divide."

The JUPITER System is the next-generation Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) platform from Hughes for broadband services over both high-throughput and conventional satellites. In use at more than 12,000 cellular sites across Africa, Asia and Latin America, the JUPITER System offers a low-cost and effective means of interconnecting cellular base stations, regardless of distance, infrastructure or terrain.

About Omantel

Omantel is the Sultanate's first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news and entertainment. Today, Omantel is working to achieve the highest level of customers' satisfaction as the most reliable and widest national network.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

