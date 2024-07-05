Omdia forecasts global music sales will reach $53bn by 2028 with China ascending the rankings
Jul 05, 2024, 02:00 ET
LONDON, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New forecasts from Omdia predict a continuous rise in global retail-music sales, with growth this year marking the tenth consecutive annual increase. By the end of the forecast period, the number of years of growth will equal the total of annual declines seen in the early 2000s. Global sales are expected to reach $43.9bn by the end of 2024, surpass the $50bn mark in 2027, and reach $53.4bn by 2028. Omdia's figures include consumer spending on physical and digital formats and services as well as trade revenue from advertising, performance rights, and synchronization. Subscriptions, including platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music are projected to drive much of this growth increasing 10.4% this year, to $26.8bn from $24.3bn in 2023. Subscription revenue is expected to exceed $34.4bn by 2028 with a forecasted CAGR of 7.2% over the period.
Share this article