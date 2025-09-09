Omega Healthcare Appoints Gautam Char as Chief Strategy Officer to Lead the Next Phase of Strategic Growth and Innovation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, a leading provider of technology-driven healthcare solutions, today announced the appointment of Gautam Char as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Char will continue to serve as the CEO of WhiteSpace Health, Omega Healthcare's healthcare analytics subsidiary.

In his expanded role, Char will report to Anurag Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of Omega Healthcare. As CSO, he will be responsible for shaping and executing the company's strategic vision, with direct oversight of the strategy, technology, product, and marketing functions—core pillars that support Omega Healthcare's innovation and growth.

"Omega Healthcare is a leader in delivering technology-driven and clinically-enabled solutions that empower the entire healthcare ecosystem," said Mehta. "Gautam brings a powerful combination of strategic insight, operational excellence, and deep healthcare expertise. His dual role will create strong alignment between WhiteSpace Health's AI-led product innovation—focused on improving client revenue—and Omega Healthcare's broader AI strategy aimed at improving outcomes for our customers. This move further strengthens our commitment to leading industry transformation through AI technology and expanded service offerings."

With a deep understanding of evolving healthcare needs, Char will work closely with Omega Healthcare's CTO organization to define the product strategy. Under his leadership, Omega Healthcare will rapidly scale its use of digital agents to support revenue cycle operations and intelligent automation—keeping humans in the loop for high-value decision-making while eliminating administrative inefficiencies.

Omega Healthcare also plans to broaden its offerings to better support healthcare providers navigating increasingly complex operational challenges.

"It's a tremendous honor to step into this expanded role at such a transformative time for Omega Healthcare," said Char. "The healthcare industry is undergoing a seismic shift, and we're well-positioned to lead that change. By harnessing the power of AI and data, we will continue to deliver differentiated solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved business outcomes for our clients."

Char brings over two decades of leadership experience spanning healthcare operations, technology, and provider organizations. Since becoming CEO of WhiteSpace Health in 2021, he has led the company to become a recognized leader in healthcare analytics—infusing AI and automation into its solutions to deliver measurable ROI for clients.

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare Management Services® (Omega Healthcare) empowers healthcare to thrive via intelligent solutions that optimize revenue cycle operations, administrative workflows, care coordination, and clinical research on a global scale. The company works with providers, payers, life science companies, medical device manufacturers, health technology firms, researchers, and industry partners to amplify teams with robust technology, specialty expertise, and operational support. Omega Healthcare serves 350+ healthcare organizations with 35,000 skilled workers in the United States, India, Colombia, and the Philippines. For more information, visit www.omegahms.com.

