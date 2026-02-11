Omega Healthcare Earns Five A+ Grades in KLAS First Look Report

RevCDI Solution Empowers Customers to Reduce Clinical Documentation Errors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, an AI-driven healthcare solutions company, today announced it earned a 97.8* (out of 100) overall performance score, including five grades of A+**, in a newly published KLAS First Look report titled "Omega Healthcare RevCDI 2026: Improving Ambulatory Documentation Quality, Integrity & Efficiency."

Omega Healthcare's RevCDI solution, part of the Omega Digital Platform® (ODP), addresses physician documentation challenges by pairing an AI technology-enabled feedback loop with hands-on clinical guidance from experienced clinical documentation improvement (CDI) professionals. The KLAS First Look report highlights early insights on how Omega Healthcare's clients are leveraging RevCDI to improve documentation quality, accelerate provider learning, and achieve measurable results, with a focus on outcomes, physician engagement, and the effectiveness of the company's support model.

"I'm very proud of the five A+ grades we received from our customers for loyalty, quality, strength of our relationships, and the value we are delivering," said Anurag Mehta, CEO & Co-Founder, Omega Healthcare. "Our outstanding performance directly reflects Omega Healthcare's role as a trusted partner helping drive measurable and timely clinical documentation improvements – essential to enhancing patient care and optimizing financial performance. Everybody is focusing on the big dollar, inpatient CDI solutions, which are important, but they are missing the boat on the Ambulatory side. We are the first to deliver significant ROI on professional fee claims leveraging technology and humans – without holding up claims or inundating providers with excessive feedback."

Respondents praised Omega Healthcare for their strong, knowledgeable, and rapid support, with 100% saying they would buy again. Clients currently using the RevCDI solution report success with the company, with all respondents saying they achieved measurable outcomes and ROI within six months. RevCDI is differentiated by a hybrid model: a workflow-embedded SaaS feedback platform paired with highly specialized clinical talent. Additionally, as part of the ODP ecosystem, RevCDI can communicate with other Omega Healthcare technologies to help improve work RVUs and reduce denials.

"Our teams include RNs with CDI credentials as well as other clinicians and CDI professionals with coding/HIM expertise in addition to CDI credentials —enabling clinically accurate, coder-aligned guidance," added Dave Friedenson, MD, FACEP and Chief Medical Officer, Omega Healthcare. "Reducing physician burnout and alleviating administrative burdens are top of mind for our customers. Our AI-powered solution helps ensure clinical documents are compliant with regulatory and reporting standards to help empower clinical staff, so they are freed up to focus on what matters most – elevating patient care."

Customer Feedback

KLAS Research teams conducted interviews with Omega Healthcare's RevCDI customers as part of their evaluation process. Several quotes collected by KLAS are highlighted below.

"Omega Healthcare's biggest strength is their doctor-to-doctor communication. When the doctor from Omega Healthcare gets questions, their response time is within a day. Now that COVID-19 is over, the vendor does on-site meetings with the specialties, and that makes a huge difference." —VP/other executive

"Omega Healthcare's RevCDI product provides feedback and a retrospective review to our providers on their specific cases where there could have been improved documentation. Going forward, they can utilize that information while they are documenting. The vendor also provides a physician who comes on-site and does webinars with the different specialties to improve documentation and answer questions. Our physicians feel very comfortable just emailing the CDI provider and asking questions directly. They have no problems communicating on a regular basis with the CDI team from Omega Healthcare." —VP/other executive

"Omega Healthcare is timely and very efficient. They help us make money." —Director

"The assistance with documentation has been good. The firm's attention to detail when it comes to payer behavior and federal regulation is very good. They have provided very good education for our group outside of RevCDI, including billing and coding education opportunities." —CEO/president

*Limited data

**Key Performance Indicators include five A+ grades Omega Healthcare was evaluated for in the following categories: Loyalty "likely to recommend," Relationship "strength of partnership," "executive involvement," Services "quality of staff/consultants," and Value "money's worth."

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare Management Services® (Omega Healthcare) is an AI-driven healthcare solutions company that partners across the healthcare ecosystem to deliver breakthrough results by reimagining and elevating revenue operations. Powered by the Omega Digital Platform®, our agentic AI engine leverages adaptive intelligence to drive automation, complemented by deep human expertise to help optimize performance and deliver sustained financial and clinical outcomes—while enhancing patient satisfaction.

Omega Healthcare empowers organizations across provider, payer, and life sciences sectors to navigate today's healthcare challenges while building the agility to adapt as healthcare and technology continue to evolve rapidly. Recognized by industry analysts, Omega Healthcare has consistently been ranked a leader in driving operational performance excellence.

For more information, visit www.omegahms.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

