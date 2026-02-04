Omega Healthcare Wins 2026 Best in KLAS Award for Ambulatory RCM Services (EHR Agnostic)

Achieves Additional Market Leader Recognition for Outsourced Coding and Extended Business Office (Large >200 Beds) Categories

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, an AI-driven healthcare solutions company, today announced it was named the 2026 Best in KLAS award winner and top performer in the category of Ambulatory RCM Services (EHR Agnostic) with an overall performance score of 92.2.

"Our customers have spoken, and we are truly honored to receive our first Best in KLAS award," said Anurag Mehta, CEO & Co-Founder, Omega Healthcare. "I am very proud of the results, which are a testament to the deep partnerships we have built. We cannot thank our clients enough for the privilege of working together as integral parts of their teams to help them navigate today's most pressing healthcare challenges. Omega Healthcare is fully committed to helping healthcare organizations optimize financial and clinical performance with the highest quality by leveraging a tightly integrated combination of our AI-powered portfolio of technology solutions and our world-class operational expertise, built brick by brick over the past 23 years."

Omega Healthcare was also recognized by KLAS Research as a market leader in the categories of Outsourced Coding, ranked second with an overall performance score of 92.8, and Extended Business Office: Large (>200 Beds), ranked second with an overall performance score of 95.5, in the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report.

"The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research.

Customer Feedback

KLAS Research teams conduct interviews with each vendor's customers as part of their evaluation process. Several quotes collected by KLAS from Omega Healthcare's customers are highlighted below.

A healthcare VP/Other Executive interviewed by KLAS in December of 2025 said: "The impact on cash collections with Omega Healthcare has been fantastic already, and that is really impressive. Our A/R days have improved significantly. The number of open denials is down as well. And I am very comfortable that the success will continue because of the way Omega Healthcare approaches the partnership and follows through. When they make a commitment, they ensure it happens. They communicate well, are open to feedback, and are willing to change processes to make things work better for both sides. They make sure we have everything we need, and they also share what they need from us so that we can be successful together. It has truly been extraordinary. In situations like this, we usually just hope to get to a good place, and this has been a very pleasant surprise. Our cash is up, and it has only been a few months."

According to a CEO/President interviewed by KLAS in November of 2025:

"Omega Healthcare does a phenomenal job on the fundamentals of RCM. They are a low-cost provider. I get good collection percentages and timeliness. The firm's executive team works with me. They put a lot of hours in for our organization. We have a partnership and a relationship. I have recommended Omega Healthcare to large health systems for full RCM services. I tell others all the time not to go about that world alone and that they should work with Omega Healthcare. Omega Healthcare truly is a better operation than other firms I have used."

According to a healthcare VP/Other Executive Relationship interviewed by KLAS in October of 2025:

"Omega Healthcare does a great job of educating our physicians to improve their documentation. They have great staff members. If we ask the firm for something, they immediately turn around and give us information."

According to a VP/Other Executive interviewed by KLAS in December 2025:

"I have been blown away by all the things that the firm is now getting into and just the expertise that they have brought on board to get to the next level. We have no complaints at all. We are expanding our work with the firm because we get good results from them."

According to a VP/Other Executive interviewed by KLAS in December 2025:

"Omega Healthcare is very involved. They are probably one of the best vendor partners I have worked with in my entire career, and I have been doing this for a long time. They are genuinely impressive."

Another VP/Other Executive interviewed by KLAS in September of 2025 added:

"I would recommend Omega Healthcare Outsourced Coding for the solution's performance and quality of work. In those areas, the solution is hands down the best in the industry."

Additionally, a healthcare CEO/President interviewed by KLAS in December of 2025 said:

"What got us looking at Omega Healthcare versus other firms was that I had good references from other health systems that use Omega Healthcare. They brought breadth of knowledge, speed, and efficiency to the table. We are keeping Omega Healthcare because our collection rates are good. The firm is very responsive and very big on communication; we do regular meetings. Anytime I need the firm, they are there, and they help out with anything they can, even if it is outside their scope. They do a phenomenal job with the hospital and professional fees. Honestly, I use them because they are able to do all of our billing work, so that is better than getting another firm to do some of the work. They do a phenomenal job with the hospital and professional fees."

Read the complete 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report here to learn more.

The report is available at no cost to providers who register online with KLAS.

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare Management Services® (Omega Healthcare) is an AI-driven healthcare solutions company that partners across the healthcare ecosystem to deliver breakthrough results by reimagining and elevating revenue operations. Powered by the Omega Digital Platform®, our agentic AI engine leverages adaptive intelligence to drive automation, complemented by deep human expertise to help optimize performance and deliver sustained financial and clinical outcomes—while enhancing patient satisfaction.

Omega Healthcare empowers organizations across provider, payer, and life sciences sectors to navigate today's healthcare challenges while building the agility to adapt as healthcare and technology continue to evolve rapidly. Recognized by industry analysts, Omega Healthcare has consistently been ranked a leader in driving operational performance excellence.

For more information, visit www.omegahms.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media contacts:

Marykate Reese, [email protected]

Marcia G. Rhodes, [email protected]

