Omega Healthcare Named a Leader in the Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment, 2024

The Leader designation reflects Omega Healthcare's differentiated technology innovation, partnership strategy, and expanded global operations

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare today announced that it has been recognized as a "Leader" in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment, 2024, by Everest Group, continuing its legacy as a "Leader" in the evaluation since 2017. The report examines RCM service providers' role in the global care delivery industry –– encompassing primary care, acute care, post-acute, and rehab –– and assesses and rates the healthcare provider capabilities of 29 vendors.

"Healthcare providers in the United States continue to grapple with administrative burdens and workflow inefficiencies, exacerbated by talent shortages and rising labor costs. To mitigate these challenges, there is a growing need for advanced technology solutions, diverse client engagement strategies, and an optimum shoring mix to enhance operational efficiency and achieve financial stability," says Lloyd Fernandes, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Omega Healthcare possesses experience in servicing a wide variety of healthcare providers, spanning from health systems to emerging segments such as home health agencies, ambulatory and urgent centers. Moreover, Omega Healthcare has solidified its delivery capabilities in the nearshore region, while additionally investing heavily in technology to advance its strategic end-to-end solutions. These competencies have helped Omega Healthcare to solidify its position as a Leader in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

According to Everest Group, RCM operations "Leaders" have positioned themselves as the major supporters of healthcare providers, offering comprehensive assistance across the entire RCM value chain, which includes patient access, medical billing, claims management, and A/R management.

In the report, Everest Group cited Omega Healthcare for several key strengths:

Market Breadth: Omega Healthcare serves a diverse healthcare clientele including health networks, ambulatory and urgent care centers, physicians, home health agencies, dental clinics, DMEs, and laboratories.





Omega Healthcare serves a diverse healthcare clientele including health networks, ambulatory and urgent care centers, physicians, home health agencies, dental clinics, DMEs, and laboratories. Delivery Capabilities: Unlike many offshore-centric peers, Omega Healthcare maintains a strong onshore presence. The company recently expanded its delivery footprint by opening a center in Colombia , enhancing its delivery capabilities and business continuity planning.





Unlike many offshore-centric peers, Omega Healthcare maintains a strong onshore presence. The company recently expanded its delivery footprint by opening a center in , enhancing its delivery capabilities and business continuity planning. Technology Investment: The company has advanced its end-to-end solutions strategy through several initiatives, including the launch of the Omega Digital platform, investment in strategic technology partners with a focus on key software licenses; automation and AI/Gen AI use case development.

Additionally, reference customers interviewed for the report emphasized Omega Healthcare's deep domain knowledge, while noting its flexibility during high-volume periods and consistent quick turnaround time.

"This continued Leader recognition from Everest Group validates our relentless focus on listening to our customers' needs and strategically partnering with them to overcome their challenges, helping to transform their RCM operations through technology innovation and global delivery excellence," said Omega Healthcare CEO and Co-Founder Anurag Mehta. "As healthcare providers face increasing operational complexity and financial pressures, we've proactively expanded our geographic footprint, invested in AI-driven solutions, and deepened our domain expertise across multiple healthcare segments. These investments empower our clients to help improve both operational efficiency and patient experience."

The report is available here.

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare Management Services™ (Omega Healthcare) empowers healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care while enhancing financial performance. Omega Healthcare helps clients increase revenues, decrease costs, and improve the overall patient-provider-payer experience through our comprehensive portfolio of technology and clinically enabled managed outsourcing solutions. Omega Healthcare has 35,000 employees across 14 delivery centers in the United States, India, Colombia, and The Philippines. Omega Healthcare offers a comprehensive suite of services, enabled by the Omega Digital Platform, that empowers providers, payers, and pharma market access companies to increase efficiencies, reduce costs, accelerate cash flow, and optimize revenue—all while enhancing the patient experience. For more information, visit www.omegahms.com.

Media contacts:

Marykate Reese, [email protected]

Marcia G. Rhodes, [email protected]

SOURCE Omega Healthcare Management Services™