Omneky Improves Personalized AI Image Generation with Gpt-3 Powered Prompts

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky , an AI-driven marketing platform, today announced that it now offers personalized prompts for image generation by combining the power of GPT-3 and marketing data. The platform's innovation will fine-tune its text prompts and improve the overall performance of AI generated images.

The open-ended nature of text coupled with the infinite range of AI generated content can lead to a lengthy process of trial and error for those hoping to utilize AI for perfectly generated images. The innovation of prompt engineering allows the GPT-3 text generator to work efficiently and effectively with Stability AI's Stable Diffusion text-to-image model, saving users time and helping them to generate better personalized images.

"One of the greatest challenges of AI image generation can be prompt engineering, coming up with the right queries to ask the AI code," said Hikari Senju, Founder and CEO of Omneky. "We solve this problem by having GPT-3 generate prompts based on the marketing data we collect. Now users are not taking their best guess at what text should be used, but have data driven decisions at their fingertips."

Founded by technology entrepreneur and CEO Hikari Senju, Omneky utilizes omnichannel creative testing to empower customers to launch unified and personalized brand experiences across all digital touchpoints. The platform's AI is able to quickly determine what creatives are resonating among consumers and adjust current messaging to make content more meaningful in order to further drive engagement. With Omneky, customers can choose how to better allocate their advertising budgets, helping them obtain a more holistic understanding of how to successfully implement an omnichannel advertising strategy.

Omneky currently generates personalized ads for more than 200 clients across LinkedIn, Reddit, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, programmatic TV, CTV and more. Omneky strives to have the most innovative platform on the market by constantly innovating and improving the product, including integrating AI generative models like GPT-3, DALL-E 2 and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.

About Omneky

Omneky is an AI marketing platform that generates and optimizes personalized ad creatives at scale in less time and for a considerably lower cost. Founded by technology entrepreneur, Hikari Senju, Omneky's mission is to empower human creativity and democratize growth with AI. With the help of Omneky's software and ad management system, which uses state-of-the-art deep learning to personalize experiences across all digital channels, Omneky's clients see an average 2.7x return on ad spend. To learn more, visit www.omneky.com or follow us on social media @omneky.

