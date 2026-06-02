OMNI Acquires Nara Logics to Provide Trusted AI Mission Platform

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNI, a premier provider of mission software solutions to the U.S. Department of War (DoW), Intelligence Community (IC), and National Security agencies, today announced the acquisition of Nara Logics, Inc., a Boston-based artificial intelligence company known for its advanced decision-intelligence platform and neuro-inspired AI technologies, serving U.S. federal government and DoW customers.

This strategic acquisition allows Nara Logics' Synaptic Intelligence Platform to enhance OMNI's software solutions, delivering a trusted AI Mission Platform explicitly designed for high-consequence decisioning across complex, multi-source data environments.

The acquisition directly addresses a fundamental shift in federal AI procurement. Today's national security customers are no longer evaluating AI on performance alone; they require capabilities that are inherently trusted, auditable, secure, and deeply understood within classified and operational settings.

By integrating Nara Logics, OMNI now delivers a complete, end-to-end data-to-decision pipeline:

Astoria: OMNI's metadata management platform that standardizes, catalogs, and prepares complex customer data assets.

ACDC: OMNI's real-time data access platform securely delivers that data across disparate mission systems.

Nara Logics Synaptic Intelligence Platform: Explainable AI engine that completes the data processing stack by translating mission data into actionable, transparent insights and courses of action for the analysts, operators, and commanders who rely on them to execute the mission.

Unlike traditional "black-box" AI systems that present a high risk to critical operations, Nara Logics' neuroscience-inspired architecture provides customers with clear, auditable reasoning behind every recommendation. This ensures that the user remains firmly in the loop, equipped with AI they can trust.

Delivering Mission Success Through Trusted AI

For the federal customer, moving AI from pilot to adoption is a notorious hurdle; historically, over 85% of AI projects fail before adoption. Nara Logics solves this performance-versus-promise gap by delivering an operational AI capability that is trustworthy from day one. Crucially, it operates without the need for pre-labeled training data, drastically reducing time-to-value for the customer.

"Our national security customers need AI capabilities that work at the speed of relevance. OMNI is thrilled to leverage Nara Logics' AI mission platform, which brings trust forward as the deciding factor in AI adoption," said Parag Thakker, CEO of OMNI. "By combining Nara Logics' explainable AI platform with OMNI's zero-trust data solutions, we are giving the customer the ultimate decision advantage, delivering trusted, secure, and discoverable intelligence across classified and compartmentalized networks."

Nathan Wilson, one of the original cofounders of Nara Logics in 2011, is a research scientist from MIT's Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences that designed the platform architecture drawing on how biological neural structures process information resulting in a compute efficient AI platform that delivers auditable reasoning with each answer, rather than black-box outputs. Nara Logics brings both the technical foundation and mission-relevant proof points that DoW and IC buyers require.

"Nara Logics has focused on scaling deployable AI capabilities for complex environments. OMNI brings extensive complementary technologies and a growth-oriented organization that will accelerate customer adoption," said Jana Eggers, CEO of Nara Logics. "Together, we match our advanced AI with OMNI's extensive technology stack to get these mission critical capabilities into the hands of the users who need them most."

The acquisition reflects OMNI's disruptive approach to growth: Building an integrated portfolio of capabilities that collectively solve problems, driving successful outcomes at the speed of mission.

About OMNI

OMNI is a trusted provider of Digital Transformation Solutions focused on end-user empowerment, tackling complex mission challenges, and disrupting the status quo by driving successful outcomes at the speed of mission. We harness the power of User Centered Design, DevSecOps, Rapid Software Development, Enterprise Cloud and Platform Solutions, Offensive and Defensive Cyber Solutions, and couple these capabilities with data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. We integrate our commercial mindset and innovation with keen focus on unique DoW, IC, and Federal requirements of each mission. www.omnifederal.com

About Nara Logics

Nara Logics is an artificial intelligence company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company's Synaptic Intelligence Platform uses neuroscience-inspired architecture to build AI advisors that deliver real-time, contextual, and explainable recommendations across multi-source data environments. Nara Logics has served customers across the government sectors, with a track record of deploying AI into production at scale. www.naralogics.com

Contact:

OMNI

Wendy Brick

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.omnifederal.com

SOURCE Omni Federal