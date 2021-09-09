Omni Boston Hotel At The Seaport Opens Its Doors

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Omni Hotels & Resorts celebrates the grand opening of Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, at 1,054 rooms and suites, the largest hotel project to open in the city in decades. Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport serves as a beacon for all, celebrating both the city's rich history of visual and performing arts, technological innovation and unrivaled academic tradition, and its brilliant future. The hotel melds a modern approach and elevated hotel experience with genuine hospitality and unparalleled culinary offerings never-before experienced in the burgeoning Seaport/South Boston Waterfront District.

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport

With stunning views of Boston Harbor and the dramatic skyline, Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is a joint venture between Omni Hotels & Resorts, New Boston Hospitality, a group of Boston-based real estate firms and investors, including The Davis Companies, Washington Capital Management, on behalf of one or more of its investment clients, Spot On Ventures, The Taylor Smith Group, Boston Urban Development, and 39 local minority investors.

"An extraordinary team of talented, creative and dedicated individuals made this moment a reality," said Mike Jorgensen, Managing Director of Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. "We happily open our doors for local Bostonians, and guests, far-and-wide, who will make Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport their new home-away-from-home, for any and every occasion."

In celebration of the highly anticipated opening, executives from Omni, New Boston Hospitality and Washington Capital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, yesterday, alongside Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Kim Janey, Lisa Wieland, CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), and other elected officials, key stakeholders, and project partners. Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is the first project developed under the "Massport Model," which sets a new standard for integrating diversity and inclusion into every facet of the development and operation of public/private development projects. This model has attracted national attention from academic institutions, governmental agencies, and professional organizations.

"Today's opening of Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is a further testament to Omni Hotels & Resorts' commitment to Boston, and its ongoing development strategy," said Peter Strebel, President of Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Boston is such a symbolic city in our nation's history, and we look forward to extending our presence by bringing an entirely new hospitality experience to one of the city's growing neighborhoods. Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is a true reflection of modern Boston."

Jonathan Davis, CEO of The Davis Companies, who serves as Developer and Managing Partner of Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, further adds, "We are enormously proud to welcome the local community, and travelers from around the world, to experience a new level of luxurious design and the breadth of amenities and services that have been created within Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. This has been a momentous development project for the city, groundbreaking in terms of both its design and its model of inclusion – with many diverse partners working at every level to bring this incredible property to life. As the hotel opens its doors, we look forward to it becoming a focal point of not only the Seaport neighborhood, but the entire city of Boston, as well as a destination that brings both the local and the global community together."

Upon arrival, guests are instantly drawn to the hotel's sleek contemporary architecture and design that celebrates the creativity and energy of Boston's fine arts, innovation, and discovery, as executed by Boston-based Elkus Manfredi Architects; waldrop + nichols, a Texas-based, woman/minority-owned, interior-design firm; and Moody Nolan and Stull and Lee, Inc., two minority-owned, architectural design firms, both based in Boston. With clean lines reminiscent of a contemporary museum, the lobby embraces a gallery-like setting. Unlike any other hotel in Boston, the lobby features a one-of-a-kind platform stage, inspired by the steps outside of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, and is designed for live music and performances. Guests will also be drawn to the carefully curated collection of contemporary works of art, featuring paintings, sculptures, murals, and other media that shine a light on Boston's brightest talent, and exemplify the hotel's many ties to the community.

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport features 1,054 guest rooms, including 52 suites, within two, 22-story guest room towers, each presenting its own distinct accommodation styles, while offering expansive views of the Boston Harbor and the surrounding cityscapes. Inspired by Boston's rich performing arts heritage, the Patron Tower presents rooms with spacious elegance, offering rich colors and furnishings with clean lines. The Artist Tower invites guests to ease into their stay with rooms inspired by the creative design of an artist's loft, offering an innovative layout and thoughtful, purposeful decor.

Crowning the accommodations is the 2,000-square-foot Presidential Suite, located on the 22nd floor of the Patron Tower, and appointed to meet the most discerning traveler's expectations. The two-bedroom suite features a 180-degree view, luxurious amenities including a pool table and lounge area, private office space, two fireplaces, a dining room with seating for eight, and an adjoining bar and pantry, bathroom retreat with a walk-in shower and freestanding soaking tub, and a private screening room.

The hotel also invites locals, leisure travelers, and group guests to experience its range of amenities, which include:

Food & Beverage

Setting the stage for a vibrant and diverse culinary experience throughout the hotel, Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport offers seven distinct dining venues, including five helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Steve Peterson. Presenting a range of imaginative dining experiences in artfully inspired local settings, the culinary experiences include: Kestra, serving upscale, all-day dining with a Mediterranean-American flair; The Sporting Club, a distinctively modern sporting environment featuring locally and globally inspired crafted food, small and shareable plates, and specialty cocktails with a whimsical twist; Lifted Pool Bar, a refreshing fifth-floor open-air oasis of contemporary food and cocktails, adjacent to the only outdoor pool in the Seaport area; Crescendo, located in the lobby, focuses on classical and refined cocktails, a stellar wine and beer selection, and well-orchestrated sweet and savory lounge bites; and Legato Grab & Go Market, the property's own independent, contemporary coffee shop with a progressive carte-du-jour of breakfast and lunch items.

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport's dining experience also includes a collaboration with the renowned COJE Management Group, which operates two distinct venues within the hotel. Coquette is a modern-day French brasserie inspired by the beauty, culture and cuisine found throughout the coast of Southwest France and Northern Spain, and Cocorico is a day-to-night café and wine bar located just outside Coquette, within the Omni Boston Hotel lobby.

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport also offers a unique twist on in-room dining with its "Off The Script" experience. This creative service allows diners to choose from the most popular and signature menu items, across the hotel's multiple restaurants – for delivery – to be enjoyed in the comfort of their rooms.

Spa & Wellness

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport proudly houses Breve Spa, a spacious urban spa and beauty sanctuary, in the heart of the Seaport District. Breve Spa offers a haven for pampering with soothing body massages, customized facials, blow-outs, nail services and makeup application, all with the option to enjoy a made-to-order cocktail during treatments. The hotel also sports a 3,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art, 24-hour fitness center that boasts 200 feet of continuous floor-to-ceiling windows for abundant natural light and features Peloton Bikes, ellipticals, free-weights and essential workout equipment. After an invigorating workout, in-house guests can lounge exclusively on the sun-soaked rooftop deck and outdoor pool, perched high atop the fifth floor, and enjoy views of the city skyline and South Boston.

Meetings & Events

Poised to be a vital hub for events, galas, meetings, weddings, and celebrations of all kinds, Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport features the largest hotel ballroom in Boston and 100,000-square-feet of flexible indoor and outdoor space. Spanning four levels and drawing on smartly designed settings that orchestrate a masterful group experience influenced by the locale, group guests will have access to a range of diverse venues including the 3,000-square-foot outdoor Elevate Balcony that has westward views of the Boston skyline and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC) directly across the street.

As Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport welcomes guests, the hotel is honored to take part in multiple initiatives that give back to the local Boston community. While creating many jobs for Boston residents, as well as the greater Boston area, the hotel's Leader in Development program also provides local college graduates with entry-level employment, fast-tracking them to management-level positions. The hotel is also aiding the "Say Goodnight To Hunger" initiative by Omni Hotels & Resorts in partnership with Feeding America, supporting The Greater Boston Food Bank. As part of Feeding America's Hunger Action Month in September and to support the cause, the hotel has committed to donate 1,000 meals in honor of yesterday's ribbon cutting event attendees.

For more information about Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport and to book a stay or event, visit www.omnihotels.com/hotels/boston-seaport, call 1-800-The-Omni or follow Omni Hotels & Resorts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is a new-build hotel located in the heart of Boston's growing Seaport District. Embodying Boston of the 21st Century, the sleek hotel showcases a contemporary design that celebrates the city's heritage in visual and performing arts, as well as its unrivaled traditions of academic excellence and technological innovation. Featuring 1,054 guestrooms, including 52 suites, within two distinct guestroom towers that rise to 22-stories, the hotel serves as an urban sanctuary, welcoming Bostonians, and out-of-town guests alike to discover a modern Boston experience within. Among the hotel's amenities are seven distinct culinary outlets that present imaginative dining experiences in artfully inspired, local settings, a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, the only outdoor rooftop pool in the Seaport, a dedicated performance stage in the lobby, and a robust museum-worthy contemporary art collection. Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport also boasts the largest hotel ballroom in the city and 100,000-square-feet of flexible function space, making it a haven for leisure and group guests alike. For more information or to book accommodations, visit www.omnihotels.com/hotels/boston-seaport, call 1-800-The-Omni, or follow the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at over 50 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 21 iconic golf courses and multiple short courses, 24 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its "Say Goodnight to Hunger" initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

About New Boston Hospitality

New Boston Hospitality is comprised of The Davis Companies, Washington Capital Management, on behalf of one or more of its investment clients, Spot On Ventures, Taylor Smith Group, and local minority investors who have been invited to co-invest in the project, as well as Boston Urban Development, a local minority women-owned business. A comprehensive Diversity and Inclusion Program with broad based, meaningful M/WBE participation in the ownership, design, engineering, construction, and hotel operations of the project, was a key component of the Omni/NBH proposal, bringing the M/WBE level to 31 percent during the design phase. The construction team of John Moriarty & Associates, in concert with Janey Construction & Management Consulting, will bring the M/WBE level to 30 percent during the construction phase. In addition, six local non-profit organizations will receive a portion of the hotel's profits, including The Edgerley Family South Boston Clubhouse of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, The Daniel Marr Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, The South Boston Community Health Center, Ladies Involved in Putting a Stop To Inner-City Killing (LIPSTICK), Julie's Family Learning Center and the Building Pathways Program, a pre-apprenticeship program that provides construction career opportunities to low-income Boston residents.

Images and video of the hotel and ribbon cutting can be found HERE.

Media Contact:

The Brandman Agency

Michael Gartenlaub & Megan Trivelli

[email protected]

SOURCE Omni Hotels & Resorts