Omni Bridgeway announces U.S. legal industry leaders appointed to its Investment Committee

Omni Bridgeway

June 30, 2023

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway is pleased to welcome Leora Ben-Ami and the Honorable Winifred Y. Smith (Ret.) to its Investment Committee. These nationally regarded legal industry professionals bring decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge to Omni Bridgeway's investment process. Ms. Ben-Ami will leverage her extensive background in intellectual property to review and evaluate cases relevant to the company's global IP portfolio. Judge Smith joins the US Investment Committee, where she will consider a variety of complex commercial cases.

Omni Bridgeway welcomes legal industry veterans Leora Ben-Ami and the Honorable Winifred Y. Smith (Ret.) to the company's Investment Committee.
Ms. Ben-Ami is a renowned intellectual property attorney with a focus on biotechnology, life sciences and pharmaceuticals. She has extensive trial experience as lead counsel including arguing before the U.S. Court of Appeals and within the Federal Circuit. In addition to taking on leadership roles at various AmLaw Global 200 firms, Ms. Ben-Ami sits on the board of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association.

The Honorable Winifred Y. Smith (Ret.) is a distinguished jurist, having served on the bench of the Alameda County Superior Court for over two decades adjudicating complex civil litigation matters and numerous questions of first impression. She was selected as Presiding Judge in 2015-2016 and later retired following her service in the Complex Civil Litigation division. Judge Smith also lent her experience as a Justice Pro Tem for the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, Division Four. In 2021, she was awarded Trial Judge of the Year by the American Board of Trial Advocates. Prior to her career on the bench, Judge Smith was a Deputy Attorney General with the California Department of Justice's Office of the Attorney General for 26 years.

"We are thrilled to have these top legal minds on our Investment Committee," said Matt Harrison, Managing Director and co-Chief Investment Officer for the US. "With the addition of Ms. Ben-Ami and Judge Smith, claimants, sophisticated litigators, and companies seeking dispute and litigation funding can be confident our investment process continues to establish the highest standards in the industry."

Managing Director and co-Chief Investment Officer for the US, Jim Batson, said "We are delighted to welcome the decades of experience from Ms. Ben-Ami and Judge Smith. It is important to continue to add members to the Investment Committee who bring diversity of thought from a range of experiences and backgrounds."

"Ms. Ben-Ami has the ideal background for our global portfolio of intellectual property matters. Her experiences as a practice leader and trial attorney give her a unique perspective which will be invaluable to our internal and external stakeholders," commented Sarah Tsou, Portfolio Manager - Global Intellectual Property and Senior Investment Manager.

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 26 international locations.

