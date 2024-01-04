Omni Bridgeway announces US$485m first close of Funds 4 and 5 Series II capital raising

US$1bn target total raise across both funds by end of 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway is pleased to announce the first close of capital raising for the second series of its core funds, Fund 4 and Fund 5.

Existing investors (refer to OBL's prior ASX announcement) in Fund 4 and Fund 5 have exercised their right to reinvest in Series II on the same terms.

The continued reinvestment by existing investors of the first and second generation funds underscores the confidence of leading institutional and legal finance investors in Omni Bridgeway's track record, investment origination, and underwriting process.

The company anticipates further closings over the next 12 months to build up to the capped size of US$1bn across both funds and Omni Bridgeway will continue to be a 20% co-investor. This further capital raising will be aimed at broadening our private capital investor base.

Raymond van Hulst, Managing Director and CEO, commented, "We have achieved an important milestone with this first close of our Series II capital raise. Our valued capital partners are amongst the most reputable and experienced investors in legal finance. Their ongoing support and our continued access to capital is a strong endorsement of our platform and long-term performance track record, particularly given the current private capital landscape."

"This will mark the first time our core funds have been open to new investors in almost six years, supporting our strategy of further diversification," said Mr van Hulst.

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 26 international locations.

CONTACT:

Steven Savage| Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications +44 (0) 7951499 052| [email protected]

SOURCE Omni Bridgeway