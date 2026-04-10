Omni Hotels & Resorts Announces Exclusive Lifestyle Partnership with Peter Millar

"This partnership reflects the exciting union of two brands built on the foundations of heritage, quality and timeless style," said Michael Innocentin, Chief Marketing Officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Together, we're bringing new inspiration to the guest experience, grounded in our shared commitment to thoughtful design, refined comfort and authentic hospitality."

"We're very excited to partner with Omni, which we saw as a natural fit from the beginning based on our shared values and aesthetics. It's a great opportunity to express our brand vision beyond our normal scope, and to further our impact in our home city of Raleigh" said Paul Nugent, Chief Marketing Officer at Peter Millar.

Rooted in a mutual dedication to an elevated, authentic spirit, Omni Hotels & Resorts and Peter Millar are redefining how luxury lifestyle and hospitality intersect through custom branded suites at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, and Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa in Frisco, Texas. Debuting in April 2026, the Peter Millar Suites will transport guests into a world of sophisticated design and elevated comfort inspired by the apparel brand's signature aesthetic.

Each suite will feature bespoke design elements that reflect Peter Millar's distinct sensibility, including exclusive cashmere blankets inspired by the brand's early sweater designs, custom pool table felt in a signature plaid print, Phillip Jefferies' Rivets wallcoverings with chrome accents as a nod to denim hardware, branded bath robes and golf bags, putting greens and a Transparent Turntable and speaker paired with albums and curated playlists inspired by the brand. Ratio Eight coffee machines will feature a special Peter Millar blend from Black & White Coffee Roasters, bringing together two Raleigh-rooted brands while delivering pour-over quality at the touch of a button. Layered textures, tailored finishes and a neutral palette evoke understated luxury, with the design at Omni La Costa drawing coastal California influences and Omni PGA Frisco blending contemporary Texas elegance.

"The Peter Millar Suites are designed to immerse guests in an experience that celebrates the brand's refined details and craftsmanship," said Laura McKoy, Chief Creative Officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Every texture, material and detail was carefully chosen to reflect a sense of timeless style and authentic luxury, creating moments that feel both elevated and effortlessly inviting."

Expanding beyond accommodations, the partnership will also introduce the first-ever Peter Millar Coffee Shop at the forthcoming Omni Raleigh Hotel, featuring offerings from Black & White Coffee Roasters, a local favorite. A custom Peter Millar medium-dark roast blend will deliver balanced notes of mixed berries and chocolate. Set to open in late 2028, the coffee shop will serve as a natural extension of the Peter Millar brand in the city of its founding.

"Working with Omni has been a wonderful creative exploration for our team. We're always looking at the world around us for inspiration, and have a real passion for hospitality, food and drink," said Jason Cater, Chief Creative Officer at Peter Millar. "This partnership has given us an exciting new avenue to express the classic aesthetic and commitment to craftsmanship that have always defined our designs."

From signature suites to a new coffee concept, this new collaboration introduces Peter Millar's signature style to Omni's storied hospitality, setting a new standard for design-driven guest experiences. For more information on the partnership, please visit:

https://www.omnihotels.com/campaigns/peter-millar.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts, America's Hotel Company, creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at over 50 distinct hotels and resorts in the most popular leisure and business destinations across the United States, as well as in Canada. With 28 iconic golf courses, including multiple short courses, and 25 award-winning spas across the country, every Omni welcomes you to experience the true spirit of each destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA of America. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

About Peter Millar

Peter Millar LLC, a division of Richemont S.A., is a leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium apparel and accessories. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the brand has grown through the years by continuously striving to channel timeless design and upgrade it with signature innovations. The brand's offerings now include luxury performance sportswear, active and golf apparel, sophisticated classics, and casually refined tailored expressions. The company's brand names include Peter Millar, Crown, Crown Crafted, Crown Sport and Peter Millar Womenswear.

SOURCE Omni Hotels & Resorts