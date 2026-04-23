Omni Hotels & Resorts Launches Nationwide Celebration of Heritage and Timeless Traditions

From nostalgic drive-in movies to a Summer Festival and Music Series, America's Hotel Company invites guests to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary in unforgettable ways

Press kit linked here.

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts is launching a year-long celebration across its properties nationwide, reimagining America's cherished pastimes and timeless traditions in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary. Rooted in the brand's American heritage, the initiative honors the spirit of travel, shared history and togetherness that has defined Omni for decades. Omni's celebrations kick off with the launch of a dedicated microsite and brand campaign, entitled "Celebrate America," reinforcing the brand's position as America's Hotel Company during this milestone year.

"For Omni, this year is an opportunity to reflect on the role we've played in American hospitality." said Michael Innocentin, Chief Marketing Officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "From historic resorts that have welcomed travelers for centuries to modern gatherings centered around music, food and sport, our properties have long served as places where people come together. We're proud to honor that legacy by continuing to create meaningful experiences that celebrate the spirit of travel across the country."

Summer Festival and Music Series

Throughout the summer, Omni Hotels & Resorts will introduce a dynamic lineup of culinary, family and music-driven experiences designed to bring guests together during some of America's most iconic holiday moments. The celebrations kick off with two of Omni's signature culinary festivals: SAVOR at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, an annual festival of culinary delights, live music and golf, and SMOKE at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, a two-day BBQ showcase uniting the nation's top pitmasters and chefs.

These two signature festivals will also mark the launch of Omni's Summer Festival and Music Series, bringing guests of all ages together for live performances by award-winning artists, including:

SAVOR at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa (Frisco, TX): May 1, featuring John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls

SMOKE at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (Austin, TX): June 20, featuring Clay Walker

Fireworks on the Fairway at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa (Frisco, TX): July 4, featuring Darius Rucker

Labor Day Festival at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa (Carlsbad, CA): September 5, featuring Luke Grimes

Classic American Drive-In Movies

Omni Hotels & Resorts is bringing back the timeless magic of movies under the stars, with complimentary drive-in movie nights, poolside "dive-in" screenings and outdoor lawn experiences at select hotels and resorts throughout the summer. Created with families, friends and the community in mind, Omni's Classic Drive-In Movies will feature nostalgic American and family-friendly films, nostalgic snacks, beverages and more. To extend the celebrations beyond hotel guests, Omni will partner with local drive-ins in Fort Worth, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; Indianapolis, IN; and Glendale, AZ, to offer complimentary movie nights to the public.

Road Trips: The Great American Journey

Omni Hotels & Resorts is helping travelers plan their next great American adventure with a curated collection of Classic American Road Trips, designed to inspire its guests to rediscover the magic of the open road. Available through the brand's dedicated microsite, which includes a road trip planner, each route features scenic highways, nostalgic roadside stops, cultural landmarks and unforgettable attractions, with every journey anchored by stays at iconic Omni properties. Omni's road trip collection covers the country, with itineraries including the Texas Triangle, New England Passage, Pacific Coast Highway and more, each designed to turn the drive itself into the destination.

The brand's year-long celebration is further distinguished by a collection of historic landmark properties across North America, many designated by Historic Hotels of America and each woven into the fabric of America's story. That legacy begins with The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa, which welcomed guests as early as 1766, and later hosted 24 U.S. presidents, including Thomas Jefferson. In the years that followed, grand resorts such as Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa and Omni Parker House opened their doors, becoming gathering places during America's earliest chapters. By the late 19th century, The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa helped introduce golf to new audiences, while the spirit of alpine adventure and the beginnings of American après-ski culture took shape at Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa. Historic properties across the portfolio will be highlighted through curated storytelling and timelines on the microsite.

For more information on Omni's Celebrate America programming, offers and participating properties, please visit here.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts, America's Hotel Company, creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 50 distinct hotels and resorts in the most popular leisure and business destinations across the United States, as well as in Canada. With 28 iconic golf courses, including multiple short courses, and 25 award-winning spas across the country, every Omni welcomes you to experience the true spirit of each destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA of America. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

Media Contact:

Rachel Harrison Communications

[email protected]

Brand Contact:

Emma Hill, Omni Hotels & Resorts

[email protected]

SOURCE Omni Hotels & Resorts