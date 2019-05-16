Omni Hotels & Resorts Sweetens Things Up With 'Summer of Passion Fruit' -- The Latest Installment Of The Omni Originals Culinary Program

DALLAS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, guests at Omni Hotels & Resorts can enjoy passion fruit-infused cocktails and fare by the pool with the latest rendition of the Omni Originals culinary series, Summer of Passion Fruit. The Omni Originals program, which launched in 2017, is set to surprise and delight guests' palates through innovative dishes and crafted cocktails.

The underrated fruit brings delicious flavor to cocktails and dishes on poolside menus at Omni properties across the country

"We were inspired by the summer's hottest fruit to develop a menu that would surpass traditional poolside offerings," said Devin Burns, vice president of food and beverage at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Passion fruit has a bold, sweet and slightly tart flavor that serves as a complement to a variety of sweet, creamy and savory dishes. Inspired by its versatility, our culinary and beverage teams were able to creatively weave the fruity flavor into inventive dishes and cocktails."

The below dishes are a sampling of what guests can see on the Summer of Passion Fruit menu:

Salmon Poke Bowl : passion fruit aioli, avocado, cilantro, sweet chili, wonton crisps, sesame seeds

: passion fruit aioli, avocado, cilantro, sweet chili, wonton crisps, sesame seeds Watermelon and Kiwi Salad : baby bok choy, almond, fennel, passion fruit vinaigrette

: baby bok choy, almond, fennel, passion fruit vinaigrette Jackfruit Tacos al Pastor : passion fruit salsa, salsa verde, radish, onion, cilantro, lime

: passion fruit salsa, salsa verde, radish, onion, cilantro, lime Smoked Baby Back Ribs : passion fruit barbecue, pickled onions, peppers

: passion fruit barbecue, pickled onions, peppers Passion Fruit Yogurt Pop: passion fruit curd, Greek yogurt, white and dark chocolate

Additionally, the poolside menus feature cocktails that embody the multipurpose fruit, including the Peach Passion Freeze made with Belvedere Peach Nectar Vodka, Island Oasis Passion Fruit, Reàl Peach Purée and lemon; Poolside Passion Fruit Cooler, Bulleit Bourbon, Reàl Passion Fruit Purée, lemon, club soda; and the Ruby Red Rejuvenator featuring Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, Reàl Passion Fruit Purée, lime and grapefruit soda. For those looking for a non-alcoholic option, the Ruby Slipper made with Reàl Passion Fruit Purée, lime and grapefruit soda is the perfect option.

More information on Omni Originals can be found at www.omnihotels.com/culinary/omni-originals. Follow Omni Hotels & Resorts at www.Facebook.com/OmniHotels, Twitter.com/OmniHotels and Instagram.com/OmniHotels.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

