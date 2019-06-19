Omni Hotels & Resorts Takes Guests On A Taste Exploration With New Flavor Origins Cocktail Program

DALLAS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts today announced the launch of its newest brand wide cocktail menu, Flavor Origins. The program features a selection of craft cocktails organized according to three flavor origins: fruit, botanical and earth. The new menu has a non-traditional format, which features a flavor chart, encouraging guests to explore new flavors.

Flavor Origins cocktail, Yellow Jacket

"The Flavor Origins program is all about cocktail discovery," said Devin Burns, vice president of food and beverage at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "This program, like our other food and beverage initiatives, elevates the guest experience and allows them to discover something new that they may not have tried otherwise. We pride ourselves on the creativity of our programs that evolve flavor preferences, so whether a guest is looking for a classic cocktail or interested in exploring new ingredient combinations, this unique menu guides them through the cocktail selection process in a fun and exciting way."

The menu features 24 cocktails, including two non-alcoholic options, highlighting different flavors, styles, aromas and spirits, giving guests the chance to try a variety of combinations. Throughout the menu, guests will find interesting factoids about certain cocktail elements, perpetuating the theme of discovery and learning. The flavor origin of each cocktail is easily determined based on the menu breakdown, but guests can also experiment and explore the options by referencing the flavor chart. Each cocktail's style is visually depicted on the chart with four quadrants that move from light and refreshing to strong and aromatic and again from comforting to adventurous.

A selection of Flavor Origins cocktails with the respective flavor origin and style include:

Rock Star Martini : Grey Goose Vodka, Chandon Brut, Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur, Monin Cinnamon , lime

: Grey Goose Vodka, Chandon Brut, Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur, , lime Flavor Origin : Fruit

: Fruit

Flavor Chart Style : Light & Refreshing + Adventurous

: Light & Refreshing + Adventurous Yellow Jacket : Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Yellow Chartreuse, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, orange bitters, orange peel

Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Yellow Chartreuse, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, orange bitters, orange peel Flavor Origin : Botanical

: Botanical

Flavor Chart Style : Strong & Aromatic + Adventurous

: Strong & Aromatic + Adventurous Untraditional Manhattan : High West American Prairie Bourbon, Martini & Ross Riserva Speciale Ambrato, Benedictine, cedar smoke

: High West American Prairie Bourbon, Martini & Ross Riserva Speciale Ambrato, Benedictine, cedar smoke Flavor Origin : Earth

: Earth

Flavor Chart Style: Comforting + Strong & Aromatic

Select images and full menu are available HERE.

For more information on Flavor Origins, visit OmniHotels.com/Culinary/FlavorOrigins. Follow Omni Hotels & Resorts at www.Facebook.com/OmniHotels, Twitter.com/OmniHotels and Instagram.com/OmniHotels.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

