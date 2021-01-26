Omni Oklahoma City Hotel Proudly Opens Its Doors To The Oklahoma City Community

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Omni Hotels & Resorts celebrates the grand opening of the highly anticipated Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, a 605-guest room convention center hotel in the heart of Oklahoma City.

Omni Oklahoma City Hotel

Executives from Omni held a ribbon cutting alongside Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau Interim Director Mike Burns, The Honorable Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, The Honorable Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City President and CEO Cathy O'Connor and Greater Oklahoma City Chamber President and CEO Roy Williams. The 17-story hotel located at 100 West Oklahoma City Blvd. will serve the city's revitalized downtown area including the convention center, Scissortail Park and Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Those who walk through our doors, whether you're traveling to Oklahoma City or you are a local enjoying a staycation or a day downtown, will feel an immediate sense of the deep authenticity and rich culture that this city has to offer," Omni Oklahoma City General Manager Steve Keenan said. "Omni will offer a new and elegant way to experience an Oklahoma City adventure as we continuously aim to go the extra mile with every interaction and every gesture."

Omni Oklahoma City Hotel marks the brand's expansion into Oklahoma. The property consists of 76,000 square feet of flexible meeting, event and pre-function space and sits caddy-corner to a streetcar stop, placing the hotel right within the bustling community of downtown.

"Omni Hotels & Resorts is laser-focused on its development strategy and, despite the industry impacts of COVID-19, our expansion across the Red River reinforces our commitment to that strategy," said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. "We look forward to extending our genuine hospitality into this tenacious city and becoming a new addition to the downtown skyline that Oklahomans can be proud of. Each of our hotels are unique to the community, and Omni Oklahoma City Hotel is no different with a top-to-bottom design that authentically conveys the welcoming spirit of the city."

The hotel's design features elements that draw inspiration from the surrounding pastoral landscape of the Oklahoman terrain including layers of the earth and sky. Paying homage to the state and weaving in rustic, earthy tones that represent the prairie land and sunset, the property's common areas, guest rooms, ballrooms and spa also embrace textured walls and components of wood, metal and chevron patterns that pay homage to the local industry; Oklahoma's state bird, the Scissor-tailed flycatcher; and the economy of the city and its surroundings.

The hotel features 605 guest rooms, including 29 suites, with well-appointed furnishings, regional influences and dramatic views of Scissortail Park and the downtown skyline. Additionally, the hotel's top 17th floor was designed to cater specifically to professional basketball players featuring California King beds, larger door frames and taller ceilings and shower heads.

Hotel amenities are available to locals, travelers and overnight guests. Hotel highlights include:

Food & Beverage: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel provides a variety of food and beverage outlets to anyone who walks through its doors. A perfect, culinary-forward experience for any occasion, the seven restaurant and bar outlets include Basin Bar, OKC Tap House, Bob's Steak & Chop House and Park Grounds — which open with the hotel on Jan. 26 — in addition to Seltzer's, Catbird Seat and Double Double Burger Bar, which will open at a later date.

Wellness: The full-service Mokara Spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and rooftop pool deck terrace will offer a premier and luxurious experience with personalized, exceptional service to all. Mokara Spa provides a tranquil relaxation lounge and features head-to-toe treatments, a revitalizing sauna and pampering nail services. Its design pulls inspiration from the state's important commodity – cotton. The 24-hour fitness center is available to all guests and, located on the third floor, while the pool deck overlooks Scissortail Park providing beautiful, scenic views.

Meetings: Situated between the new convention center and Chesapeake Energy Arena, Omni Oklahoma City Hotel will be a nationwide destination for meetings and events. All 76,000 square feet of meeting space will be located on the second floor, with the exception of an outdoor event lawn on the third floor and a boardroom located on the 17th floor which can be used as a convenient and private meeting space for visiting NBA teams.

In the spirit of highlighting Oklahoma's healthcare workers, Omni Oklahoma City Hotel is honored to recognize Charles Maines RN from INTEGRIS Southwest Hospital (INTEGRIS) as its first guest. Maines contracted COVID-19 earlier in 2020, successfully recovered and returned to work to continue treating patients battling COVID-19. As an inspiring leader to his team at INTEGRIS, Maines will also be enrolled as a lifetime member to Omni's Select Guest ® Loyalty Program.

To add to the celebration, the office of Oklahoma City Mayor Holt proclaimed Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, as "Omni Oklahoma City Hotel Day." The proclamation was read by Mayor Holt at the privately-held ribbon cutting event.

"The opening of the Omni in Oklahoma City is a continuation of an exciting chapter in downtown Oklahoma City's ongoing transformation," Mayor Holt said. "In partnership with the MAPS 3 convention center, Omni helps further propel our city to bring in new visitors, tax dollars and more."

Omni Oklahoma City Hotel opens following Omni Hotels & Resorts' Safe & Clean program. The initiative includes extensive cleaning guidelines, processes and procedures to ensure the health, safety and comfort of guests and associates. It is informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and also meets the "Safe Stay" initiative set forth by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

The hotel is conveniently located in the heart of Oklahoma City with easy access to I-40 and the Will Rogers Airport. To book a stay, spa treatment, group meeting or event, visit omnihotels.com/hotels/oklahoma-city.

