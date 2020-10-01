Omni Viking Lakes Hotel Proudly Opens its Doors to the Twin Cities Community

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Omni Hotels & Resorts, along with ownership partners MV Ventures, Ecolab, Cambria and Viking Lakes Hotel Physician Partners, celebrated the grand opening of the highly anticipated Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in both traditional and nontraditional fashions. A purple Minnesota Vikings ribbon cutting kicked off the momentous occasion, but without the usual pre-pandemic fanfare.

"We acknowledge the unprecedented hardships our industry, the nation and, particularly, the residents of this great state have gone through in recent months," said Brent Glashan, general manager of Omni Viking Lakes Hotel. "The opening of this ambitious project is a testament to the resiliency of Minnesotans and everyone who has worked on this hotel, and it demonstrates a collective optimism and hope for the future."

The Nordic inspired property, which features 320 guestrooms and suites, 14 floors, and 35,000 square feet of meeting space, is Omni Hotels & Resorts' first expansion into Minnesota. The four-star, full-service hotel is located in the Viking Lakes development in Eagan, which will offer a multitude of services to the Eagan community including corporate offices, retail, restaurants and entertainment, and is anchored by the Minnesota Vikings team headquarters and practice facility.

"The opening of Omni Viking Lakes Hotel is an important step in the strategic growth of our company; we knew from the very beginning that this was the perfect city with ideal partners for us to add another fantastic property to our growing portfolio," said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. "We're excited to extend Omni's hospitality and the service we're known for across North America to guests in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area."

"The opening of this hotel marks a huge milestone, not only for the entire Viking Lakes development, but in the creation of a new entertainment destination that we are proud to be a part of," said MV Ventures Owner and President Mark Wilf. "Omni Viking Lakes Hotel also demonstrates the collaborative power of businesses in Minneapolis-St. Paul partnering to bring this tremendous asset to the community and the region."

The hotel design features elements inspired by the American Nordic landscapes of the North and the dynamic and unpredictable character of its climate and seasons. From awe-inspiring occurrences like the northern lights to corridors that feature picturesque trees and fading mist as if walking through a forest, subtle nods to Nordic culture are featured throughout the hotel.

All hotel amenities are open and available to locals, community members and overnight guests. Hotel highlights include:

Food & Beverage: Omni Viking Lakes Hotel provides guests, as well as the Minneapolis, St. Paul and Eagan communities, with a variety of food and beverage options for any outing or occasion, such as drinks with friends, dinner with the kids or watching the big game. The four restaurant and bar offerings include Ember & Ice, an upscale lounge; Keras Bar, located in the lobby; Ten Drops, a coffee bar and market; and Kyndred Hearth, with James Beard award-winning chef, Ann Kim at the helm of the menu.

Wellness: Hotel guests will have access to various wellness facilities including the full-service Idlewild Spa; state-of-the-art fitness center and an indoor pool. Idlewild Spa provides guests with traditional treatments alongside a full Scandinavian heat, cool and relax cycle facility that allows for a broad range of beauty regimes and relaxation techniques. The fitness center is available to all guests and is open 24 hours a day.

Hospitality Lounges: Unique to this property within the Omni brand, Omni Viking Lakes Hotel features six two-story hospitality lounges, outfitted with a dining room table turned poker table, floor-to-ceiling fireplace and windows, and full kitchen. The hospitality lounges were designed specifically with Minnesota Vikings players in mind for extended stays such as training camp. The lounges are cozy, but refined and stately, featuring natural tones that include icy blues and greys, matching the Nordic design of the overall hotel. Each space makes it the ultimate fan getaway or a unique meeting space for groups and corporate events.

Of important note are the Minnesota-based companies who have supported the project: ESG Architecture & Design led the design; Kraus Anderson served as the general contractor; Cambria produced the countertops and shower walls; Ecolab consulted on public health and food safety protocols and partnered on a full suite of cleaning, sanitation and water treatment solutions; and artist Kevin Showell created and designed the custom entry columns that feature hand-carved, Nordic-inspired artwork.

Omni Viking Lakes Hotel opens following Omni Hotels & Resorts' Safe & Clean program, launched in May. The initiative includes extensive cleaning guidelines, processes and procedures to ensure the health, safety and comfort of guests and associates. The property also is a participant in the Ecolab Science Certified™ program. Their participation demonstrates commitment to a higher level of cleanliness through the use of hospital disinfectants and other sanitizers, comprehensive public health and food safety training and procedures, and periodic auditing to determine procedures are being followed. Omni Viking Lakes Hotel will display the Ecolab Science Certified seal – a visible sign of that commitment.

Both the Safe and Clean program and the Ecolab Science Certified program are informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and also meet or exceed the "Safe Stay" initiative set forth by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

The hotel is conveniently located along I-494 with easy access to downtown Minneapolis (with transportation to and from U.S. Bank Stadium on game days), St. Paul, the Mall of America and MSP International Airport. To book a stay, group meeting or event, visit omnihotels.com/hotels/viking-lakes-minnesota .

About Omni Viking Lakes Hotel

The newest Omni property to open, Omni Viking Lakes Hotel opened on the Viking Lakes campus in fall 2020. The four-star, full-service hotel includes 320 rooms and suites offering guests with first-class accommodations. The 14-story hotel boasts 35,000 square feet of meeting space, along with specialty restaurant, Kyndred Heart, and all-day dining outlets, a spa and fitness center. Conveniently located along I-494 with easy access to both Minneapolis and St. Paul downtowns, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Mall of America, the hotel is designed to be a retreat destination for Minnesota's leading companies and another asset for the region. The hotel is owned by MVE Hotel, LLC, which includes partners MV Ventures; Ecolab Inc.; the Davis family, owners of Cambria; Viking Lakes Hotel Physician Partners; and Omni Hotels & Resorts.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

