Omni Workspace announces Benjamin Stich as Vice President of Sales of Aurora Procurement Solutions--Omni's Hospitality division serving clients nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Workspace is pleased to announce Ben Stich as the Vice President of Sales for Aurora Procurement Solutions. Ben will assume his new position effective immediately. He will be based in Minneapolis. Aurora is the recently rebranded hospitality division of Omni serving sports venues, casinos, boutique hotels, senior living, and multi-family units. It is one of the organization's fastest growing divisions.

Benjamin Stich, Vice President of Sales of Aurora Procurement Solutions

As Vice President of Sales, Mr. Stich will develop, implement, and direct the Aurora go-to-market strategy by partnering with new clients, existing clients, and key influencers in the architectural/design community and real estate firms. Ben will be responsible for identifying market expansion opportunities and leading a national sales team to drive revenue growth. He will report to Catherine Mika, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Aurora Procurement Solutions.

Ben's experience in the industry spans over 20 years and includes key roles representing manufacturers, distributors, and technology systems resources. Former positions include regional and national titles in sales management, business development, marketing, and operations for several companies in the Minneapolis area. Ben joins Aurora bringing a solid track record of success in meeting goals, establishing strong relationships, and building high performing teams.

Catherine Mika is thrilled to have Ben embrace this new sales leadership role with Aurora. "Ben is incredibly personable with a great work ethic and sales leadership skills. His background in sales and within our industry makes him uniquely qualified for this position. Ben's network and connections make him an ideal market ambassador for our brand. He will have a key role in seeing where we might advance our opportunities with new partners and examine our processes to maximize our efficiency and effectiveness as a sales organization. In combination with my experience at Omni and his sales and industry acumen, I look forward to Ben and I being a dynamic duo."

Ben is both proud and excited to step into his new role with Aurora. "I am passionate about the industry in general and hospitality in particular. My former roles have prepared me well for this opportunity. Omni Workspace has a rich heritage of talented visionaries and leaders, and I know I will experience tremendous professional growth working alongside people like Catherine. It will be fun to bring Aurora to the next level together. First and foremost, I'm anxious to get to know my team. My business philosophy is that once you understand your team's (and client's) needs and challenges, it necessarily leads to best practices, solutions, and strategies that serve everyone. I'm looking forward to being part of Aurora's continued evolution as the market leader in hospitality."

About Aurora Procurement Solutions

Aurora Procurement Solutions was built on the respected foundation of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, a trusted leader with over 70 years of industry experience in procurement services and interiors. Serving owners, developers, general contractors, and the architectural and design community, Aurora specializes in providing products, project management, and procurement for projects ranging from hotels, multi-family housing, senior living, tribal casinos, and sports & entertainment. With an unwavering commitment to precision, transparency, and service, Aurora guides every detail, from sourcing and curation to delivery and installation — bringing elevated experiences to life nationwide.

About Omni Workspace

Omni Workspace provides strategic oversight, product, and service solutions to a portfolio of commercial facility services businesses that serve leading organizations across corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and sports industries. Omni's distinctive brands, including Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, Aurora Procurement Solutions, Emerald Blue, Meso Built, and Turnkey Project Services, serve organizations in many ways, all with a focus on delivering superior products and services. Each brand demonstrates market-leadership in its category, and we are united under the core principle of building long-term business relationships.

For more information, visit www.omniworkspace.com or www.aurora-ps.com.

SOURCE Omni Workspace LLC