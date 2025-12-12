Omni Workspace announces Catherine Mika as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Aurora Procurement Solutions--Omni's Hospitality division serving clients nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Workspace is pleased to announce Catherine Mika as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Aurora Procurement Solutions. Catherine will assume this newly created position effective immediately. She will be based in Minneapolis. Aurora is the recently rebranded hospitality division of Omni serving sports venues, casinos, boutique hotels, senior living, and multi-family units. It is one of the organization's fastest growing markets.

Catherine Mika, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Aurora Procurement Solutions

As General Manager, Ms. Mika will lead the strategic direction of the business with a focus on market expansion, design innovation, operational excellence, and elevating the client experience. She will report to Carlene Wilson, Chair and CEO of Omni Workspace.

Catherine has enjoyed a tenure of 25 years with Omni Workspace. Coincidentally, the first 10 years of her career were spent in the hospitality division. There, she led FF&E sales and project management for renovations and new builds of iconic arenas including the Minnesota Twins Target Field, the Minnesota Timberwolves Target Center, TD Garden—home to the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics, Madison Square Garden, and the Daytona International Speedway to name a few. Catherine was subsequently appointed to Executive Vice President of Operations leading design, project management, and customer experience for Omni's Atmosphere brand. Over the years she has worked closely with Carlene on strategic initiatives including acquisitions and building teams for new streams of revenue.

Carlene Wilson is thrilled to have Catherine accept and embrace this new executive leadership role. "Catherine's outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence have been evident throughout her tenure with our organization. Her innate curiosity, dedication, and focus on the client experience will ensure we have highly qualified resources for our clients. In this expanded role, Catherine will lead transformative initiatives, shape our procurement strategy, seek partnership opportunities, and drive continued growth and success for Aurora Procurement Solutions. Catherine's reputation for empowering teams and delivering exceptional results makes her uniquely qualified for this critical leadership position. Her experience working across the enterprise has positioned her to scale the Aurora brand. We are certain that under Catherine's guidance, Aurora Procurement Solutions will continue to thrive and innovate."

Catherine is honored to have been offered this position. "I'm excited at the prospect of leading our fastest growing brand. There are so many untapped opportunities to discover—identifying new markets, segments, and partnerships. Ultimately, we will continue to deliver a next level customer-centric approach, strengthen our brand recognition, and build on our reputation in the industry. I am confident that my experience will serve me well in navigating this new role with a fresh perspective, operational excellence, and an emphasis on strategic growth."

About Aurora Procurement Solutions

Aurora Procurement Solutions was built on the respected foundation of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, a trusted leader with over 70 years of industry experience in procurement services and interiors. Serving owners, developers, general contractors, and the architectural and design community, Aurora specializes in providing products, project management, and procurement for projects ranging from hotels, multi-family housing, senior living, tribal casinos, and sports & entertainment. With an unwavering commitment to precision, transparency, and service, Aurora guides every detail, from sourcing and curation to delivery and installation — bringing elevated experiences to life nationwide.

About Omni Workspace

Omni Workspace provides strategic oversight, product, and service solutions to a portfolio of commercial facility services businesses that serve leading organizations across corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and sports industries. Omni's distinctive brands, including Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, Aurora Procurement Solutions, Emerald Blue, Meso Built, and Turnkey Project Services, serve organizations in many ways, all with a focus on delivering superior products and services. Each brand demonstrates market-leadership in its category, and we are united under the core principle of building long-term business relationships.

For more information, visit www.omniworkspace.com or www.aurora-ps.com.

SOURCE Omni Workspace LLC