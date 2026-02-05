Omni Workspace welcomes Chris Erdeljac as Regional Vice President for the Southwest region of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

PHOENIX, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Workspace is pleased to announce Chris Erdeljac as Regional Vice President for the Southwest region of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, effective February 2, 2026. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Atmosphere serves clients nationwide with offices in Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. They are a recognized market leader providing furniture, architectural solutions, and a full range of facility services for corporate, education, healthcare, and hospitality industries.

Chris Erdeljac, Regional Vice President—Southwest for the AZ, NM, and TX locations of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

As Regional Vice President, Erdeljac will function as the General Manager for the region's enterprise and be responsible for directing and leading the region's vision, mission, team performance, business planning, and results. He will report to Jeff Anderson, Executive Vice President of Sales.

Chris joins Atmosphere with an extensive background of success with 29 years of progressive leadership within integrated interiors providers and manufacturer organizations. His experience, most recently as CEO and President of a dealer in Houston, has prepared him for the unique qualifications required for the demands of this position. Chris' considerable industry knowledge brings a holistic understanding of the dealer ecosystem, client expectations, and influencer networks to his new role.

Jeff Anderson is thrilled to welcome Chris to Atmosphere's leadership team. "Atmosphere has a strong brand presence and reputation in the Southwest. Chris' collaborative management style, and strong senior leadership skills will have an immediate impact on our strategic growth plans, creating memorable client experiences, and guiding an amazing, close-knit team in our Southwestern offices. I have every confidence that Chris will add tremendous value to our partnerships with clients, A&D relationships, and Corporate Real Estate partners."

Mr. Erdeljac believes he can make an immediate contribution in his new position. "This is an incredible opportunity to use my knowledge and skills at the highest level. Atmosphere is a titan in our industry. In the past I have worked with Carlene Wilson (President and CEO) and Jeff Anderson and have a deep respect for both of them. This is a place where I can learn and grow while offering a fresh perspective. Any leadership position is an opportunity to elevate and develop each team member to realize their individual potential, improve processes, take on challenges, and deepen relationships with our collective audience. I am at my best when I'm surrounded with strong people, eager to succeed…and I'm inheriting an exceptional group of professionals. This couldn't be a better fit."

About Omni Workspace

Omni Workspace provides strategic oversight, product, and service solutions to a portfolio of commercial facility services businesses that serve leading organizations across corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and sports industries.

For more information, visit www.atmosphereci.com or www.omniworkspace.com.

