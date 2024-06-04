Omni Workspace welcomes Geri Hieronymus as Regional Vice President--Sales of Turnkey Project Services, a commercial furniture and facility services company

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Workspace is pleased to announce Geri Hieronymus as Regional Vice President—Sales of their commercial furniture and facility services company, Turnkey Project Services (TPS), effective June 3, 2024. Based in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Turnkey offers an end-to-end partnership through furniture, technology, and service capabilities. Their purpose is to connect people through creative applications of architecture, furniture, and technology while delivering environments that are compelling, high-performing, and human-centric.

Geri Hieronymus, Regional Vice President Sales

Stepping into a pivotal leadership role, Hieronymus will champion sales initiatives across the organization. With unwavering dedication, she will orchestrate endeavors aimed at elevating customer experience and satisfaction, cementing a commitment to surpassing expectations and cultivating enduring client partnerships.

Geri joins Turnkey Project Services with an extensive background of sales experience in contract furniture, preparing her for the unique qualifications required for the demands of this position. Her considerable industry knowledge is the result of over 20 years' experience representing manufacturers and dealers in sales, space planning and design, and supporting the needs of clients and key influencers.

Omni Workspace CEO, Carlene Wilson, is thrilled to welcome Geri to Turnkey's leadership team. "Geri brings enthusiasm, knowledge, and experience which will enhance our client's experience. I am confident that her interpersonal skills and sales acumen will inspire and enhance the Turnkey team."

Ms. Hieronymus is looking forward to making an immediate contribution in her new position. "I am extremely excited to embrace this new role. Turnkey has established an extraordinary reputation over the last 25 years. The talented team I am inheriting will be the foundation for future expansion as we grow into Omni's plans for the organization. Leveraging the resources Omni offers will bring our excellence in client services to an entirely new level and I'm thrilled to be part of it."

About Omni Workspace

Omni Workspace provides strategic oversight and resources to a portfolio of Steelcase and commercial facility services businesses that serve leading organizations across corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and sports industries. Omni's distinctive brands, including Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, Emerald Blue, Meso, and Turnkey Project Services, serve organizations in many ways, all with a focus on delivering superior products and services. Each brand demonstrates market-leadership in its category, and we are united under the core principle of building long-term business relationships.

For more information, visit www.omniworkspace.com or www.turnkeyprojectservices.com.

SOURCE Omni Workspace LLC