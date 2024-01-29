Omni Workspace welcomes Jesus Omana as President of their national services company, Emerald Blue

News provided by

Omni Workspace LLC

29 Jan, 2024, 13:17 ET

Omni Workspace aligns operations leadership to drive growth and create value for clients and partners

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Workspace is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Jesus Omana as President of their national services company, Emerald Blue, effective December 11, 2023. Throughout their eight-state locations, Emerald Blue delivers expansive, diverse national solutions through their 12 warehouses and office facilities. The solutions delivered by Emerald Blue includes furniture installation, move, add, and change (MAC) management; technology relocation, asset management; hospitality FF&E, and furniture disposition.

Continue Reading
Jesus Omana, President Emerald Blue
Jesus Omana, President Emerald Blue

At Emerald Blue, Omana will assume corporate executive leadership responsibilities over all service teams nationwide. He replaces retiring CEO of Emerald Blue, Karston Anderson. In his new role, Jesus will provide leadership and strategic direction to the business's overall objectives to meet revenue, sales growth, and contribution targets in support of Omni Workspace's strategic objectives. He will report to Carlene Wilson, CEO of Omni Workspace.

Jesus joins Emerald Blue with an extensive background of successful endeavors in Project Management and Operations leadership in contract furniture, construction, and telecom industries. His degree in Industrial Engineering and multiple certifications in project management and program design contribute to his unique qualifications for the demands of this position.

Omni Workspace CEO, Carlene Wilson, is thrilled to welcome Jesus to the corporate senior leadership team. "Jesus is incredibly talented with strong academic credentials and numerous skills and training in pertinent industry programs. Emerald Blue's expansive service solutions demand a strong leader. Jesus' work ethic, communication, interpersonal skills, positive attitude, cultural values, and business acumen are attributes that make him an excellent fit for this role."

Mr. Omana is looking forward to making an immediate contribution in his new role. "I am confident that my skills, credentials, and experience have prepared me to lead Emerald Blue to deliver the best client experience in the market. I plan to leverage the talent of our teams, proprietary technology, and the vast resources of Omni to expand our portfolio to secure our position as the number one services provider in the contract furniture industry."

About Omni Workspace

Omni Workspace provides strategic oversight and resources to a portfolio of Steelcase and commercial facility services businesses that serve leading organizations across corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and sports industries. Omni's distinctive brands, including Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, Emerald Blue, Meso, and Turnkey, serve organizations in many ways, all with a focus on delivering superior products and services. Each brand demonstrates market-leadership in its category, and we are united under the core principle of building long-term business relationships.

For more information, visit www.omniworkspace.com or www.emeraldblue.com

SOURCE Omni Workspace LLC

Also from this source

Office Installation Firms Rebranding as Emerald Blue

Office Installation Firms Rebranding as Emerald Blue

Omni Workspace of Minneapolis, MN is excited to announce a new identity for its A&M Business Interior Services, Atmosphere Services, and Emerald City ...
Turnkey Project Services Acquired by Omni Workspace

Turnkey Project Services Acquired by Omni Workspace

Turnkey Project Services of Fort Worth, TX—a North Texas leader in commercial furniture services— specializing in installation, reconfigurations,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.