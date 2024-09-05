Omni Workspace welcomes Phillip Brown Jr. as General Manager of Turnkey Project Services, a commercial furniture and facility services company

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Workspace is pleased to announce Phillip Brown Jr. as General Manager of their commercial furniture and facility services company, Turnkey Project Services (TPS), effective September 3, 2024. Based in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, Turnkey offers an end-to-end partnership through furniture, technology, and service capabilities. Their purpose is to connect people through creative applications of architecture, furniture, and technology while delivering environments that are compelling, high-performing, and human-centric.

Phillip Brown Jr., General Manager

In his new leadership role, Phillip will oversee the development and execution of top-tier operational strategies, including client acquisition and relationship expansion, while supporting organizational sales initiatives. He will lead Turnkey's regional team to meet revenue and profit goals and collaborate with senior leaders to achieve broader organizational objectives.

Phillip joins Turnkey Project Services with an extensive background in leading both operations and sales for key dealerships in the contract furniture industry. His considerable knowledge is the result of over 13 years' experience. In his most recent role, he led the successful implementation of process improvements throughout the organization, resulting in a significant enhancement of overall efficiency.

Jesus Omana, President of Emerald Blue, who also oversees Omni Services, is thrilled to welcome Phillip to Turnkey's leadership team. "We are confident that Phillip Brown's expertise will significantly contribute to the continued growth and success of Turnkey. His experience in both operations and sales makes him the perfect fit to lead our team and continue delivering top-notch service. We look forward to the positive impact his leadership will bring to our organization."

Mr. Brown is looking forward to making an immediate contribution in his new position. "I am eager to build on the reputation of Turnkey Project Services. Continued process improvements will further secure our position as the preferred partner, synonymous with operational excellence throughout the markets we serve. My philosophy is that any company is only as great as the sum of its parts, and it is clear to me that Turnkey's emphasis on culture, people, and customers provides a special work environment that I'm proud to be part of."

About Omni Workspace

Omni Workspace provides strategic oversight and resources to a portfolio of Steelcase and commercial facility services businesses that serve leading organizations across corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and sports industries. Omni's distinctive brands, including Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, Emerald Blue, Meso, and Turnkey Project Services, serve organizations in many ways, all with a focus on delivering superior products and services. Each brand demonstrates market-leadership in its category, and we are united under the core principle of building long-term business relationships.

