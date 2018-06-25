OmniActive Earns NSF Good Manufacturing Practice Registration For Hosur Facility

"Earning GMP registration demonstrates a real commitment to quality in dietary supplement manufacturing," said Cheryl Luther, General Manager of Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition and Beverage Quality at NSF International. "OmniActive's Hosur facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls in place for compliance with dietary supplement GMPs."

NSF GMPs were developed in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 21 CFR part 111 regulations for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of dietary supplements. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing processes to meet quality standards consistently.

"NSF conducted an extremely comprehensive audit that included inspection of our manufacturing facility, process control, raw material specification and control, facility and equipment maintenance, and much more," said Chaitanya Desai, COO of OmniActive Health Technologies. "We did this voluntary certification to demonstrate to our customers and industry that we hold ourselves to the most stringent standards of safety and quality to deliver an even deeper level of quality assurance."

About NSF International:

NSF International is a global independent organization that develops standards, and tests and certifies products to these standards for the water, food, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment (nsf.org). Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. Operating in more than 165 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

About OmniActive Health Technologies

OmniActive Health Technologies offers a wide range of premium, scientifically-validated ingredients to address complex challenges for customers in the dietary supplement and functional food and beverage space. OmniActive brings added value, with a focus on healthy living as well as healthy aging through IP-protected, science-backed branded ingredients from natural sources.

Whether looking for a new ingredient to add to a finished product, or technology to enhance an existing ingredient, OmniActive delivers unmatched innovation.

