OmniActive's Study Shows Capsimax Supports Natural GLP-1 Activity and Metabolism

New findings demonstrate benefits for exercise performance and intensity

MUMBAI, India and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniActive Health Technologies (OmniActive), a global leader in botanicals and science-backed natural ingredients, today announced new clinical research demonstrating that Capsimax, its branded Capsicum annuum extract delivering capsaicinoids, supports natural GLP-1 activity while improving exercise performance and resting energy expenditure. The findings, recently published in the Academic Journal of Sports Science & Medicine (AJSSM), position Capsimax among the few natural ingredients with direct clinical evidence supporting activity in natural GLP-1 pathways, building on its established benefits for metabolism, appetite management, and fat breakdown.

OmniActive Health Technologies

Study HighlightsThe randomized clinical study evaluated 100 mg of Capsimax (2% capsaicinoids) in resistance-trained males over a seven-day supplementation period, with endpoints including exercise performance, resting energy expenditure (REE), and a GLP-1 outcome.

Key results include:

Approximately 13 percent increase in GLP-1 levels following seven days of supplementation

levels following seven days of supplementation Significant increase in REE, exceeding +120 kcal/day on both Day 1 and Day 7

Enhanced exercise performance and intensity, including increased peak force, rate of force development, and higher peak and average power output after taking Capsimax

"These results mark an important evolution for Capsimax as a multi-dimensional ingredient," said Abhijeet Morde, Divisional VP, In vitro Biology, Animal Studies, and Clinicals at OmniActive. "The study reinforces our ability to support consumers who are focused on sustainable weight wellness, whether they're seeking non-pharmaceutical options, complementing lifestyle changes, or prioritizing energy and performance as part of long-term maintenance."

A Natural Complement in the GLP-1 Era

As GLP-1 pharmaceuticals reshape the weight-management landscape, consumer interest continues to expand beyond prescription-only solutions. Increasingly, consumers are seeking lifestyle-friendly, natural products that support metabolic health, exercise capacity, and long-term weight maintenance that are affordable.

This clinical data strengthens Capsimax's relevance across a range of product categories, including natural GLP-1 support supplements, GLP-1 companion products, weight wellness and metabolic health formulations, and performance- and energy-focused sports nutrition products.

Differentiated by Design

Capsimax has been evaluated in six prior human clinical studies, demonstrating benefits in metabolism support, appetite management, and lipolysis (fat breakdown). This latest research adds a new layer of differentiation by validating its role in supporting natural GLP-1 activity, an area of growing scientific and commercial interest.

"Our findings highlight what truly differentiates Capsimax from traditional capsaicin-based ingredients," added Kratika Gupta, Sr. VP, Global Marketing at OmniActive. "Capsimax delivers thermogenic and metabolic benefits in a way that is effective, well-tolerated, and suitable for everyday use—without the harsh sensory effects that have historically limited capsaicin's broader adoption. This allows brands to unlock capsaicin's benefits in a more consumer-friendly, scalable format."

Capsimax's low 100 mg dose, non-stimulant profile, and experiential thermogenic effect make it well-suited for modern formulations that prioritize efficacy and consumer experience. It is commercially available and designed for seamless integration across a wide range of dietary supplement formats, including capsules, tablets, and dry beverage powders.

To learn more about OmniActive's Capsimax, visit our corporate or consumer websites.

About OmniActive Health Technologies

Established in 2005, OmniActive seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive's product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. The company has offices in Mumbai, India, and Bridgewater, New Jersey.

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SOURCE OmniActive Health Technologies