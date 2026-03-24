Omnicom Agencies Dominate Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2026

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), the world's leading marketing and sales company, today announced five of its agencies have been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2026. Four agencies were recognized on the Advertising & Marketing list, more than any other holding company. Additionally, Weber Shandwick ranked #2 on the Public Relations and Brand Strategies list, topping the list for the third year in a row.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list is the definitive source for recognizing the organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society. Having Omnicom agencies such as BBDO, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, MARTIN, and Weber Shandwick, recognized across sectors speaks to the depth and diversity of innovation happening throughout the company. The recognition reflects Omnicom's commitment to supporting the individuality of its agencies—empowering each to define and pursue innovation on its own terms while honoring their distinct cultures, talent, and perspectives.

Recognizing the agencies' work and development through 2025 – the list celebrated those rethinking how they develop creative work, invest in talent, and build AI systems that help brands show up clearly in a fragmented world. At Goodby Silverstein & Partners, that meant a focus on "mass intimacy," using creativity to deliver broad reach with personal, emotional impact through culturally resonant campaigns for brands like Mountain Dew, Cheetos, and Doritos.

Innovation also remained central to MARTIN, which continued its long evolution from a PR shop into a modern cultural agency, refining how it creates work, supports its people, and helps brands show up with clarity and consistency.

Weber Shandwick continued to deepen its strategic role with clients, winning major new business including Mars and expanding seven-figure engagements, while also advancing the use of AI through proprietary tools and broad employee training.

At BBDO, creativity was positioned as a driver of business growth and measurable impact. Guided by its mission to DO BIG THINGS, the agency strengthened its role as a business partner through cross-functional teams that test ideas against business metrics and help clients build enduring IP rather than one-off campaigns. FCB was also cited in the list for its category-defining campaigns driven by creative teams now primarily united with BBDO as part of the acquisition of Interpublic Group in late 2025.

"Having five Omnicom agencies recognized among Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies validates the exceptional talent and ingenuity within our company," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. "We've always empowered our agencies to keep their individuality and culture while leveraging our collective intelligence, tools, and AI capabilities. The result is five completely different visions for 'innovation', but all with amazing results for our clients. I want to congratulate each of these agencies for their recognition and for their constant evolution that keeps them at the top of the industry."

To learn more, visit Fast Company.

This recognition follows another significant industry validation. Last week, WARC named Omnicom the #1 holding company for effectiveness in its Effective 100 ranking. The ranking recognizes the world's most awarded campaigns and companies for delivering tangible business impact.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world‑class agency brands, exceptional talent, and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit www.omc.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.