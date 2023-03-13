Omnicom Group Named Holding Company of the Year on Ad Age's 2023 A-List

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has been named Ad Age's Holding Company of the Year for the publication's 2023 A-List and Creativity Awards.

Omnicom was recognized for achieving industry leading organic growth; winning some of the year's biggest new business pitches (Mercedes, L'Oréal, Restaurant Brands International, and more); strengthening its Omni operating system; progressing on DEI efforts; investing in its talent; refining its portfolio; and producing ground-breaking work.

"This win is a testament to the incredible talent housed within our strong agency brands and specialized practice areas," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. "Our people across the globe service our clients with unparalleled comradery and innovation, a key reason both new and existing clients trust us with transforming their businesses. We're proud to see our teams' efforts and our operational enhancements recognized at such a high level."

The coveted Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards honor the forward-thinking leaders, top agencies and creative innovators in the industry today. Only in its second year, the Holding Company of the Year category recognizes a single company that has a standout year based on factors such as financial performance, business wins, company culture, creative prowess and more.

"Omnicom Group earned its reputation from creative agencies such as Bill Bernbach's DDB, but the holding company has since evolved into a data-driven powerhouse that enables marketers to transform their businesses using its rich capabilities in data, commerce, consumer experience management, CRM—and yes, creativity," said Ad Age Executive Editor Judann Pollack. "This reinvention has been a new-business magnet for global marketers such as L'Oréal and contributed to robust organic growth. Omnicom has demonstrated its readiness for the contemporary marketing world, leading us to choose it as our 2023 Holding Company of the Year."

The honor follows a string of other prominent industry accolades Omnicom won this past year, including being named 2022 Holding Company of the Year for both The One Show and the WARC Creative 100 as well as the Most Effective Agency Holding Company in the 2021 Global Effie Effectiveness Index. The company was also named a leader in three 2022 Forrester Wave™ assessments that covered the critical areas of global media management services, marketing creative and content services, and global marketing services.

For more information on Omnicom's A-List recognition, please visit https://bit.ly/2023AdAgeHoldingCo.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

