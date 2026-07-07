Omnicom Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) will publish its second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading. The company will also host a conference call to review such financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be available at Omnicom's investor relations website, investor.omc.com, along with the related earnings press release and slide presentation. A webcast replay will be made available after the call concludes.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni and its proprietary data and identity, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world–class agency brands, exceptional talent, and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit www.omc.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.