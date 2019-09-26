Omnicom Strengthens Its AI-Based, User-Centric Personalization Solutions By Acquiring Smart Digital

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management (CRM) specialist group within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), announced today that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Smart Digital GmbH.

Smart Digital is a leading consulting and marketing technology company with a proprietary AI platform and data capabilities powering real-time customer experiences. Smart Digital's technology is able to recognize users across online digital touchpoints and deliver personalized customer interactions in real-time, resulting in more effective marketing and greater ROI.

"Partnering with Smart Digital is not only a strategic move for Omnicom, as we grow and leverage proprietary tools, like Omni, to strengthen our AI and personalization capabilities, but, moreover, it's important for our clients – for whom we'll be better able to deliver powerful end-to-end customer experience solutions," said Luke Taylor, CEO of OPMG. "We welcome them to the Omnicom family."

Smart Digital's service portfolio ranges from the deployment of real-time personalization and optimization, to data management services and the development of end-to-end digital strategies, to cross-channel marketing.

Thomas Vogt, founder and CEO of Smart Digital, commented "Our aim is to provide clients with the know-how, services and marketing technology that will enable individualized brand experiences and increase brand loyalty. With OPMG, we have found a partner who shares our ambitions and whose portfolio we ideally complement with our own services. Together, we will offer integrated and innovative solutions to clients that have never been available before. We look forward to working closely with OPMG and the wider Omnicom network."

Smart Digital was founded in Gerlinger, Germany in 2011 and has deployed its services in more than 30 international markets.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the third quarter.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

SOURCE Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Related Links

http://www.omnicomgroup.com

