OmniSync Awarded a Contract by The Under Secretary of Defense, Research and Engineering to Provide AI-Powered Research Impact Analysis Capabilities

News provided by

OmniSync Incorporated

07 Sep, 2023, 08:34 ET

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSync Incorporated announces the award of a two-year contract by the Under Secretary of Defense, Research and Engineering (USD R&E) for the expansion of its TurboInnovate platform to assist the Department of Defense (DOD) with research investment impact analysis across all branches, such as the Air Force, Army, Navy etc.

Continue Reading
OmniSync Incorporated
OmniSync Incorporated

USD(R&E) serves as the primary advisor to DOD leadership on all matters pertaining to the Department's Research and Engineering enterprise, technology development and transition, developmental prototyping, experimentation, and administration of testing ranges and activities. By way of this contract, OmniSync will be assisting the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) that reports to USD(R&E) and has the mission to preserve, curate, and share knowledge from DoD's annual multi-billion-dollar investment in science and technology, multiplying the value and accelerating capability to the warfighter.

OmniSync has not only aggregated massive databases of innovation data across the country but has also developed artificial intelligence (AI) models that rapidly analyze millions of documents, specifically focused on scientific and technical content, and provide insightful inferences and analysis. OmniSync will use these capabilities to help DTIC and the wider DOD community understand investments, overlaps, impact, and future potential of various R&D projects being conducted across the Department.

"We are thrilled to bring our AI capabilities to our new federal government customer, especially one that plays such a central leadership role within the DOD ecosystem. OmniSync began in 2019 by assisting commercial innovators from US-based startups in getting funded by the government for developing their technologies, through our TurboSBIR platform. We then expanded organically into innovation market research, through TurboInnovate, helping innovation seekers find suitable technologies and research landscapes. Now, adding yet another capability in terms of analyzing the impact of research investments brings new dimensions to our company, and we are proud to continue supporting the DOD in remaining at the forefront of innovative technology development," said Dr. Rupak Doshi, CEO of OmniSync.

This SBIR Phase II extension award to OmniSync follows the Phase I and II SBIR contracts that OmniSync was awarded through the AFWERX program from Department of Air Force (DAF). OmniSync aims to continue expanding its impact across United States federal agencies that are addressing our nation's toughest challenges, through the implementation of heavily validated science-based practices, artificial intelligence including large-language models, and additional modern software capabilities that dramatically enhances deep innovation intelligence within large organizations.

About OmniSync Incorporated
OmniSync is a San Diego-based dual use technology company that uses a combination of best-in-class AI/NLP-powered innovation discovery tools, process automation software, and expert-driven support services to democratize access to public/private innovation funds. Its flagship product, TurboSBIR is used by commercial deep tech and life science startups to access government SBIR/STTR programs to fund product development, while its newer product, TurboInnovate is utilized by governments, universities, and entrepreneur-support organizations for innovation market research. OmniSync is backed by strategically aligned and US-based venture capital firms, Govtech Fund, Longley Capital, and General Inception, family offices, such as Keshif Ventures, and other angel investors. The company receives support from the ex-Googler founded venture studio, Launch Factory, and accelerators, Capital Factory and EvoNexus. Learn more about OmniSync, TurboSBIR and TurboInnovate.

Contact:
Rupak Doshi
18582646546
[email protected]

SOURCE OmniSync Incorporated

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.