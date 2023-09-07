OmniSync Awarded a Contract by The Under Secretary of Defense, Research and Engineering to Provide AI-Powered Research Impact Analysis Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSync Incorporated announces the award of a two-year contract by the Under Secretary of Defense, Research and Engineering (USD R&E) for the expansion of its TurboInnovate platform to assist the Department of Defense (DOD) with research investment impact analysis across all branches, such as the Air Force, Army, Navy etc.

USD(R&E) serves as the primary advisor to DOD leadership on all matters pertaining to the Department's Research and Engineering enterprise, technology development and transition, developmental prototyping, experimentation, and administration of testing ranges and activities. By way of this contract, OmniSync will be assisting the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) that reports to USD(R&E) and has the mission to preserve, curate, and share knowledge from DoD's annual multi-billion-dollar investment in science and technology, multiplying the value and accelerating capability to the warfighter.

OmniSync has not only aggregated massive databases of innovation data across the country but has also developed artificial intelligence (AI) models that rapidly analyze millions of documents, specifically focused on scientific and technical content, and provide insightful inferences and analysis. OmniSync will use these capabilities to help DTIC and the wider DOD community understand investments, overlaps, impact, and future potential of various R&D projects being conducted across the Department.

"We are thrilled to bring our AI capabilities to our new federal government customer, especially one that plays such a central leadership role within the DOD ecosystem. OmniSync began in 2019 by assisting commercial innovators from US-based startups in getting funded by the government for developing their technologies, through our TurboSBIR platform. We then expanded organically into innovation market research, through TurboInnovate, helping innovation seekers find suitable technologies and research landscapes. Now, adding yet another capability in terms of analyzing the impact of research investments brings new dimensions to our company, and we are proud to continue supporting the DOD in remaining at the forefront of innovative technology development," said Dr. Rupak Doshi, CEO of OmniSync.

This SBIR Phase II extension award to OmniSync follows the Phase I and II SBIR contracts that OmniSync was awarded through the AFWERX program from Department of Air Force (DAF). OmniSync aims to continue expanding its impact across United States federal agencies that are addressing our nation's toughest challenges, through the implementation of heavily validated science-based practices, artificial intelligence including large-language models, and additional modern software capabilities that dramatically enhances deep innovation intelligence within large organizations.

OmniSync is a San Diego-based dual use technology company that uses a combination of best-in-class AI/NLP-powered innovation discovery tools, process automation software, and expert-driven support services to democratize access to public/private innovation funds. Its flagship product, TurboSBIR is used by commercial deep tech and life science startups to access government SBIR/STTR programs to fund product development, while its newer product, TurboInnovate is utilized by governments, universities, and entrepreneur-support organizations for innovation market research. OmniSync is backed by strategically aligned and US-based venture capital firms, Govtech Fund, Longley Capital, and General Inception, family offices, such as Keshif Ventures, and other angel investors. The company receives support from the ex-Googler founded venture studio, Launch Factory, and accelerators, Capital Factory and EvoNexus. Learn more about OmniSync, TurboSBIR and TurboInnovate.

