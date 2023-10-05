OmniSync Transitions its Innovation Market Research Tool to the US Air Force on a SBIR Phase III Commercialization Contract

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSync Incorporated has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract by the US Air Force to deliver and implement its market research tool, TurboInnovate, across the agency.

TurboInnovate Facts and Features

The sponsor of the contract is AFWERX. Taken from the organization's website: "As the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), AFWERX brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF." The contract enables anyone across the US Air Force to have access to the tool.

"OmniSync's work and mission are such a great fit for AFWERX, because they align perfectly with its core mission. Our TurboInnovate platform is among the most comprehensive market research tools for innovation landscape mapping, validated commercially and with government users. During its testing phase, various acquisitions and contracting offices, innovation hubs, and individuals conducting market/capability research concluded that the tool saved time by turning weeks of work into 5-15 minutes. This time-saving is huge because conducting market research is a required step in the government for pretty much every new purchase, especially when acquiring innovation from commercial markets." – stated Dr. Rupak Doshi, CEO of OmniSync.

Dr. Norman Huang, CTO of OmniSync further commented "In today's information-driven age, precision and coverage aren't just luxuries - they're necessities. With our semantic search technology, we're setting a new standard in knowledge access—from SBIR awardees to patents, SMEs, privately-funded endeavors, and several more data points. And in addition to our user-friendly interface, with our API, we're also enabling organizations to internalize our technology to strengthen their existing capabilities. This isn't just about simplifying searches, it's about fortifying the Air Force's innovation scouting and awareness, ensuring they remain at the forefront of technological advancement."

TurboInnovate combines a massive corpus of innovation data with best-in-class semantic querying, automated AI-assisted project report generation, as well as functionality to request further information from innovators. All features are packaged into a modern and intuitive user-interface, and additionally, made available through an API.

On a Phase II SBIR contract awarded to OmniSync in 2022, through the AFWERX SBIR/STTR Open Topics program, OmniSync collaborated with RAPIDX, which as per the organization's website, is "a decentralized network of collaborative contracting cells across the Air Force that specialize in sustaining both innovation and emergent technologies". During the Phase II testing period, user numbers exceeded projections by more than 1,000% organically, with overwhelmingly positive feedback, validating the ease-of-use and value-add of the tool.

This Phase III contract is OmniSync's 2nd Phase III transition contract in less than a year – the first being through the US Department of Energy to build out its SBIR Partnering Platform earlier this year.

About OmniSync Incorporated

OmniSync is a San Diego-based dual use technology company that uses a combination of best-in-class AI/NLP-powered innovation discovery tools, process automation software, and expert-driven support services to democratize access to public/private innovation funds. Its flagship product, TurboSBIR is used by commercial deep tech and life science startups to access government SBIR/STTR programs to fund product development, while its newer product, TurboInnovate is utilized by governments, universities, and entrepreneur-support organizations for innovation market research. OmniSync is backed by strategically aligned and US-based venture capital firms, Govtech Fund, Longley Capital, and General Inception, family offices, such as Keshif Ventures, and other angel investors. The company receives support from the ex-Googler founded venture studio, Launch Factory, and accelerators, Capital Factory and EvoNexus. Learn more about OmniSync, TurboSBIR and TurboInnovate.

