OmniSync Incorporated Awarded a Phase II SBIR Contract by The US Air Force to Automate Contracting Processes

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSync Incorporated announces that it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $757,428 focused on adapting its commercial workflow automation software to investigate its potential to fill capability gaps in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The investigation is being conducted with collaborative feedback from the 39th and the 92nd Contracting Squadrons in the Air Force.

The US Air Force obligated approximately 21% of all Department of Defense-awarded contracts in 2021 (source: USA Spending.gov), showing the potential large-scale impact that OmmiSync's work could have, if successful.

"We pride ourselves on developing cutting-edge innovations and are thrilled to continue our work to support the US Air Force. Contracting processes can be quite repetitive and tedious. We are utilizing our experience in building commercial software that simplifies complex processes to help speed up these repetitive tasks and save precious time for the warfighter," said Dr. Rupak Doshi, CEO of OmniSync, as the company builds upon its prior work with the Air Force.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and on July 28, 2022, OmniSync started another phase in its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

About OmniSync Incorporated

OmniSync is a San Diego-based technology startup that uses a combination of best-in-class AI/NLP-powered innovation discovery tools, process automation software, and efficient expert-driven support systems to help democratize access to public/private innovation funds. Its flagship product, TurboSBIR is used by deep tech and life science startups to access Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants and contracts to fund product development. OmniSync is backed by the strategically aligned VC firms, Govtech Fund, Longley Capital, and General Inception, among other innovation-focused family offices and angel investors. The company was selected among the top-performing technology startups in San Diego, twice in a row by San Diego Connect, receives support from the ex-Googler founded venture studio, Launch Factory, and graduated Capital Factory and EvoNexus's premier accelerator programs. Read more at https://www.omnisync.io/ and https://www.turbosbir.com/.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: https://afresearchlab.com/.

About AFWERX

AFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Additional information is available at: https://www.afwerx.com/.

About AFVentures

AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/.

