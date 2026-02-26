OmniTRAX Launches Chicago's Newest and Largest Multi-modal Logistics Hub

90-Acre Rail and Real Estate Project Combines Direct Market Access with Chicago's Largest Labor Pool

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, The Broe Group's rail and real estate affiliate, and one of North America's fastest growing privately held rail management companies, has signed a long-term lease to create Chicago's newest and largest multi-modal logistics hub. The 90-acre parcel on Chicago's Southside borders 119th and Division Streets within The City of Blue Island Commercial Center. The new rail and real estate project provides direct access to Chicago and Heartland markets while connecting tenants with Chicago's largest labor pool.

"This is an extremely rare rail-served industrial site in the heart of Chicago that offers unparalleled market access," said OmniTRAX Senior Vice President Chris Tecu. "The City of Blue Island has a proud industrial and rail heritage that makes this partnership a perfect fit. This is fantastic public-private partnership that is the model for shared success."

The new OmniTRAX project marks the continued investment within the City of Blue Island. Chicago Rail Link, an OmniTRAX affiliate, first served the Blue Island Yard in 1992.

The new multi-modal Blue Island logistics hub offers access to all Class I railroads through OmniTRAX's Chicago Rail Link. In addition to exceptional connectivity, the new site features bulk commodity rail to truck transloading, secure truck and trailer storage, and secure container storage.

"This project will bring new jobs and new investment to the City of Blue Island," said Mayor Fred Bilotto. "We are excited to partner with an experienced infrastructure company like OmniTRAX that brings national relationships and industry leading service to help our community attract new partnerships that build long-term community value."

Active operation of the new logistics hub begins immediately.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private infrastructure companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com .

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

