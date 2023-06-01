OmniTRAX Partners With Short Line Safety Institute for Railroad Emergency Response Drill

News provided by

OmniTRAX

01 Jun, 2023, 08:17 ET

Panhandle Northern Railway Hosts Comprehensive Railroad Emergency Response Training

BORGER, Texas , June 1, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, The Broe Group's Transportation affiliate, partnered with the Short Line Safety Institute (SLSI) for a two-day hazardous materials railroad emergency test. The comprehensive exercise combined classroom training with a simulated railroad emergency to assess the operational preparedness of OmniTRAX and its local rail partners to effectively manage all facets of accidental and non-accidental releases.

Continue Reading
OmniTRAX and the Short Line Safety Institute (SLSI) partner to host local response teams on the Panhandle Northern Railroad. The two-day hazardous materials railroad emergency test combined a classroom-based emergency preparedness, reporting and response exercise (EPRRE) with a simulated first responder and railroader emergency drill featuring the SLSI Safety Train.
OmniTRAX and the Short Line Safety Institute (SLSI) partner to host local response teams on the Panhandle Northern Railroad. The two-day hazardous materials railroad emergency test combined a classroom-based emergency preparedness, reporting and response exercise (EPRRE) with a simulated first responder and railroader emergency drill featuring the SLSI Safety Train.

"Safety is our guiding principle and routine exercises like this help ensure that OmniTRAX is fully aligned with our emergency response partners and our community to effectively and decisively manage an emergency situation," said OmniTRAX President and Chief Operating Officer Sergio Sabatini. "The training went exceptionally well, and we are deeply thankful to our partners that have invested their time and resources to the emergency preparedness at the core of rail safety."  

The two-day event combined a classroom-based emergency preparedness, reporting and response exercise (EPRRE) with a simulated first responder and railroader emergency drill featuring the SLSI Safety Train. Participants received preventative safety training that included: preparedness, response plans, first responder coordination, community engagement, reporting, agency notification, and emergency response command structures.

The classroom and field settings offered comprehensive emergency training spanning from tank car inspections and hazard identification to stakeholder communication, initial incident response, and command structures. The hands-on programming with the SLSI Safety Train enabled role play implementation of established emergency protocol necessary to assess proficiency and troubleshoot opportunities for improvement.

By rotating emergency rail training along its nationwide rail network, OmniTRAX safety exercises benefit from changing local geographies, operating environments, and simulated commodity emergencies that create a scenario-based curriculum and network-wide readiness. Preparedness and response drills play a key role OmniTRAX's culture of safety that has produced its industry leading safety record.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

SOURCE OmniTRAX

Also from this source

OmniTRAX Concludes Nationwide Good Neighbor Program

OmniTRAX Names Lucy Grasso Vice President of Business Strategy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.