OmniTRAX Powers Growth of Central Arizona Commerce Park, the Epicenter of Arizona's Thriving Innovation Corridor

North America's fastest growing railroad marks third rail network expansion in past six months

PHOENIX, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, one of the largest privately held infrastructure developers in North America, has acquired Central Arizona Commerce Park's ("CAZCP") rail infrastructure and remaining park acreage. With this acquisition, OmniTRAX becomes the exclusive infrastructure partner of the 679-acre industrial park. This strategic move marks OmniTRAX's third rail transaction in the past six months and positions the company as a key growth partner in the United States' burgeoning semiconductor and electric vehicle (EV) supply chain sectors.

Casa Grande's 679-acre Central Arizona Commerce Park is the latest addition to the OmniTRAX rail network.

"Saint Holdings has been a visionary developer in the valley, and we are excited to help expand CAZCP's exceptional owner base and grow the region," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "Jackob Andersen has played a pivotal role in making Pinal County and Casa Grande one of the Southwest region's premier logistics hubs and OmniTRAX is excited to work with our local and state partners to power the park's long-term growth and development."

Pinal County's innovation corridor, home to CAZCP, is a designated Arizona mega-economic region due to its concentration of global technology, advanced manufacturing, and distribution companies. The park includes Lucid Motors, Tractor Supply, Wright Asphalt, Triumvirate Environmental, and numerous Tier-1 material suppliers to the semiconductor industry. These businesses are crucial to the U.S.'s onshoring and domestic manufacturing efforts in advanced, high-tech industries. The Casa Grande area also boasts other industry giants such as Kohler, Wal-Mart, and Hexcel Corporation.

"CAZCP's exceptional location and logistics advantages are unmatched," said Saint Holdings CEO Jackob Andersen. "OmniTRAX adds valuable infrastructure expertise and industry relationships to a very dynamic park clientele. We are thrilled about the new partnership and look forward to growing the region."

CAZCP offers exceptional rail connections via the Union Pacific network, as well as multi-modal access to the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, and the Phoenix and Tucson international airports. These connections provide an ideal location for companies seeking to streamline their supply chains or power domestic and global expansion.

OmniTRAX operates 28 railroads, serving ports and industrial parks across the country. The CAZCP rail operation marks the seventh major industrial park served by the OmniTRAX rail network. By combining rail and real estate expertise, OmniTRAX powers major industrial hubs spanning from Arizona to Georgia. As one of the largest private, family-owned infrastructure development companies in North America, OmniTRAX has cultivated a reputation as a trusted growth partner for a diverse clientele of industry leaders and innovators.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest privately held infrastructure and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

