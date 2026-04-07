OmniTrust and Synopsys Bring Early Security Testing to Embedded Systems Development

New collaboration enables developers to validate secure boot and firmware integrity in virtual environments

ASHBURN, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTrust (formerly INTEGRITY Security Services) today announces a collaboration with Synopsys to help development teams identify and fix critical security issues earlier in the embedded systems lifecycle by enabling secure boot validation within virtual ECU (vECU) environments.

As embedded systems become increasingly software-driven, development workflows have shifted earlier through virtualization and electronics digital twin technologies. However, key security checks, such as secure boot and firmware integrity, are still often delayed until physical hardware is available. This creates risk, slows development, and increases costs when issues are discovered late.

The collaboration between OmniTrust and Synopsys closes this gap by bringing security validation into the early stages of development. By combining Synopsys' vECU solutions with OmniTrust's embedded trust capabilities, teams can now run production firmware in virtual environments and validate both expected and tampered scenarios long before hardware is ready.

This approach allows developers to observe and test secure boot behavior as part of standard software workflows, including automated regression testing. As a result, teams can detect vulnerabilities sooner, reduce integration risks, and accelerate time to market.

OmniTrust provides core embedded security capabilities such as secure boot policy validation, firmware signature verification, and cryptographic trust anchor management. When integrated into Synopsys' virtual development environments, these capabilities enable developers to treat security enforcement as a continuous, testable part of modern software development.

"As automotive architectures become increasingly software-defined, automotive companies must integrate security validation as part of their software development," said Marc Serughetti, Vice President, Product Management & Markets Group, Synopsys. "Our collaboration with OmniTrust enables development teams to leverage electronics digital twins and integrate trust validation into their software development before hardware is available. Our joint customers can accelerate time to market and innovation with greater confidence in the security of their systems."

"Secure boot and firmware authenticity are essential for system integrity, yet often checked later in development," said Albert Rooyakkers, SVP Business Development at OmniTrust. "Synopsys virtual ECUs enable early security validation, automated testing, and authenticated software deployment in production."

Infineon Technologies AG, a leading provider of automotive semiconductor solutions, supports the collaboration. "Hardware roots of trust are foundational to modern embedded systems," said Thomas Schneid, Head of Software, Partner & Ecosystem Management. "Validating secured boot behavior earlier in development helps strengthen the entire ecosystem."

About OmniTrust

OmniTrust (formerly INTEGRITY Security Services) secures the connected world — from silicon to cloud systems and AI — by delivering verifiable, enforceable trust across the entire device and software lifecycle. As the leader in Trust Lifecycle Management, OmniTrust ensures security from design and provisioning through operation, update and retirement.

Global customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on OmniTrust to protect more than 2 billion devices and secure more than 3 billion software updates annually. OmniTrust enables end-to-end visibility, policy-driven enforcement and quantum-resilient cryptography across complex ecosystems in automotive, aerospace and defense, finance, healthcare and other safety-critical, regulated industries. Learn more at https://omnitrust.com/.

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SOURCE OmniTrust