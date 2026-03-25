OmniTrust Breaks the Certificate Lifecycle Management Model with $99,000 PKI and Unlimited Certificates

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTrust today announced a new offering that challenges the cybersecurity industry's reliance on certificate-counting models, delivering OmniTrust PKI and Digital Certificate Management for $99,000 per year.

The offering gives organizations a predictable, scalable way to gain control over certificate operations without the cost and complexity of per-certificate pricing.

"Cybersecurity has evolved. Certificate lifecycle management (CLM) was never meant to be the end state," said David Sequino, CEO of OmniTrust. "CLM is the starting point. Organizations need to get their certificate environment under control at a fair price, without counting certificates, so they can move up the stack into full identity lifecycle management. That means governing keys, secrets, tokens, high assurance signing, and now extending that control to AI and agentic systems."

The platform includes OmniTrust PKI and Digital Certificate Management for discovery, issuance, renewal, and policy enforcement, with centralized visibility across certificate inventory and usage. It replaces fragmented tools and manual processes with immediate operational control.

OmniTrust is offering this, along with complimentary migration services from incumbent certificate authorities (CAs), for qualified early customers. Organizations can inquire at www.omnitrust.com using promo code OTCLM26 or meet the team at RSA Conference 2026 this week in San Francisco.

As reliance on cryptography grows across cloud, software supply chains, and AI systems, OmniTrust provides a foundation to manage certificates today and govern the broader trust environment over time. For more information, visit www.omnitrust.com.

About OmniTrust:

OmniTrust (formerly INTEGRITY Security Services) secures the connected world — from silicon to cloud systems and AI - by delivering verifiable, enforceable trust across the entire device and software lifecycle. As the leader in Trust Lifecycle Management, OmniTrust ensures security from design and provisioning through operation, update and retirement. Global customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on OmniTrust to protect more than 2 billion devices and secure more than 3 billion software updates annually. OmniTrust enables end-to-end visibility, policy-driven enforcement and quantum-resilient cryptography across complex ecosystems in automotive, aerospace and defense, finance, healthcare and other safety-critical, regulated industries. Learn more at: https://omnitrust.com

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SOURCE OmniTrust