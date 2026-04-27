OmniTrust Expands AutoAuth Platform with Industry-First Certified Tool & Technician Programs

New offering establishes and enforces trusted verification for security-critical automotive services; offered at no cost to ETI members

ASHBURN, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTrust (formerly INTEGRITY Security Services) today announced the expansion of its AutoAuth platform, introducing the industry's first Certified Tool and Technician Program. The new offering is designed to address the growing need for trusted verification across the automotive aftermarket, particularly in security-critical services such as locksmithing and key programming.

As modern vehicles become increasingly complex and digitally secured, it has become essential to ensure the authenticity of the technician performing the work and the tools being used. The AutoAuth Certified Tool and Technician Program introduces a scalable service for validating both—bringing a new level of transparency, trust, and accountability to the aftermarket.

"AutoAuth was built to bring trust and verification to the automotive ecosystem," said David Sequino, President and CEO of AutoAuth (part of OmniTrust). "As the industry evolves, it's not enough to know who is doing the work, we also need confidence in the tools being used. This program delivers both."

AutoAuth Certified Technician Service is designed to securely authenticate the entire service workflow for vehicles. It ensures both the technician and the vehicle owner are verified before any service is performed. This process confirms the owner is present with the vehicle, helping prevent unauthorized key creation and reducing the risk of vehicle theft.

is designed to securely authenticate the entire service workflow for vehicles. It ensures both the technician and the vehicle owner are verified before any service is performed. This process confirms the owner is present with the vehicle, helping prevent unauthorized key creation and reducing the risk of vehicle theft. AutoAuth Certified Tool Service is designed to provide tracking for all genuine OEM tools while also ensuring the tools are being used in the geography they were intended. This service is provided free of charge to Equipment Tool Institute (ETI) Members in good standing with the Institute.

is designed to provide tracking for all genuine OEM tools while also ensuring the tools are being used in the geography they were intended.

"Efforts like these from OmniTrust's AutoAuth team highlight the importance of building trusted, secure systems within the aftermarket ecosystem," said Chris Bowman, ETI US Executive Director. "Advancements in this area are a meaningful step toward strengthening confidence and integrity across the industry."

The expansion builds on AutoAuth's existing capabilities, which authenticate shops and enable secure, verified access across the aftermarket. By extending certification to tools and technicians, AutoAuth is establishing a complete, end-to-end trust layer by auto manufacturers to service shops, tools, data and technicians.

While conversations around access and security continue across the automotive landscape, AutoAuth provides a deployable solution today, helping ensure that only properly vetted professionals using certified tools can perform sensitive vehicle services.

Shops, technicians, and tool providers can learn more or register at:

https://webapp.autoauth.com/

About AutoAuth

AutoAuth, is the automotive industry's authentication and connectivity platform designed to verify shops, technicians, data and tools across the aftermarket. In partnership with leading industry organizations, AutoAuth enables secure, trusted access to vehicle systems and services by ensuring that only authenticated participants operate within the ecosystem. In addition, AutoAuth offers an integrated Shop Management solution that allows repair facilities to manage appointments, service orders, customer communication, estimates, and invoices—bringing both operational efficiency and trusted authentication into a single platform.

About OmniTrust

OmniTrust (formerly INTEGRITY Security Services) secures the connected world - from silicon to cloud systems and AI - by delivering verifiable, enforceable trust across the entire device and software lifecycle. As the leader in Trust Lifecycle Management, OmniTrust ensures security from design and provisioning through operation, update and retirement. For more information, visit: www.omnitrust.com.

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SOURCE OmniTrust