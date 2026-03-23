OmniTrust Launches Industry's First Unified Trust Lifecycle Management Platform at RSA Conference 2026

Proven Leader in Safety-Critical Security Scales to Bridge the "Trust Gap" Across Silicon, Cloud and Autonomous AI

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTrust (formerly INTEGRITY Security Services) today announced its official market launch and the debut of its Trust Lifecycle Management (TLM) platform. Built on decades of experience securing the world's most high-consequence environments, OmniTrust is moving beyond device security to provide the industry's first unified "thread of trust" spanning silicon, cloud and autonomous AI agents.

While digital transformation has accelerated, enterprise trust remains fractured across disconnected point tools. OmniTrust's launch marks a strategic shift from managing "moments" in security to governing the entire lifecycle of identities and machine intelligence.

A Legacy of High-Assurance Security

For decades, the OmniTrust team operated within Green Hills Software, delivering cryptographic and embedded security solutions for medical, aerospace and automotive industries where failure is not an option. After becoming an independent entity in late 2024, the company has scaled its expertise to solve the modern enterprise's greatest vulnerability: the lack of a unified trust map.

"Trust is no longer confined to a single device or a static certificate," said David Sequino, Co-Founder and CEO of OmniTrust. "It now spans keys, secrets, supply chains and increasingly autonomous AI agents. The market is tired of counting certificates and managing siloed tools. We are launching to provide the visibility and crypto-agility required for the AI era."

The Three Pillars of Trust Lifecycle Management

The OmniTrust platform unifies three critical security domains into a single pane of glass:

Device Lifecycle Management (DLM) : Secure provisioning, identity injection and firmware integrity from the silicon level upward

: Secure provisioning, identity injection and firmware integrity from the silicon level upward Identity Lifecycle Management (ILM) : Comprehensive governance of certificates, keys, and secrets across hybrid multi-cloud environments without the volume-based metering that constrains automation

: Comprehensive governance of certificates, keys, and secrets across hybrid multi-cloud environments without the volume-based metering that constrains automation TrustAI: A first-of-its-kind framework for the identity, authorization and monitoring of autonomous AI models and agents

Bridging the Continuity Gap: Silicon to AI

OmniTrust's foundation in safety-critical systems allows the company to address the explosion of non-human identities (NHIs). While traditional tools focus on human access, the modern attack surface is dominated by service accounts, bots, and interconnected machines. OmniTrust provides a verifiable "thread of trust" across the entire ecosystem:

Silicon → Firmware → Device → Cloud → Non-Human Identity → AI Agent

As AI-driven systems expand the attack surface through autonomous decision paths, OmniTrust applies the same rigorous lifecycle discipline to AI systems that it has historically applied to hardware and cryptographic infrastructure.

Built for the Post-Quantum and AI-Driven Future

As organizations face mounting regulatory pressure from the European Union's Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2), the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), OmniTrust provides a provable chain of trust that ensures compliance and post-quantum readiness. Unlike SaaS-native vendors, OmniTrust's foundation in hardware root-of-trust allows it to demonstrate continuity from the physical chip to the virtual AI agent.

Experience OmniTrust at RSA

OmniTrust will be showcasing its TLM platform at booth S-0561 throughout the RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco. For more information on how OmniTrust is redefining digital trust and to schedule a demonstration at RSA, visit: https://omnitrust.com/events/rsa/.

About OmniTrust

OmniTrust (formerly INTEGRITY Security Services) secures the connected world — from silicon to cloud systems and AI — by delivering verifiable, enforceable trust across the entire device and software lifecycle. As the leader in Trust Lifecycle Management, OmniTrust ensures security from design and provisioning through operation, update and retirement.

Global customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on OmniTrust to protect more than 2 billion devices and secure more than 3 billion software updates annually. OmniTrust enables end-to-end visibility, policy-driven enforcement and quantum-resilient cryptography across complex ecosystems in automotive, aerospace and defense, finance, healthcare and other safety-critical, regulated industries. Learn more at https://omnitrust.com/.

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SOURCE OmniTrust