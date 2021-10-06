Omron Automation Americas launches next generation 3D AOI

In order to overcome the limitation of present-day 3D AOI technology, Omron's patented approach combines the most advanced illumination, sophisticated image processing and full 3D measurement data to yield the highest-quality solder inspection process possible. The shadow and secondary reflection impacts common to 3D AOI have been eliminated through new hardware developments like quad, MPS (multi-phase shift) projectors that allow for stable inspection across the PCBA. Combining the high-precision solder shape reconstruction from Omron's new and advanced 3D AOI system along with Omron's industry-leading, high-speed 3D CT AXI capabilities, helps improve the overall quality of the manufacturing process, achieve zero-defect products and realize significant labour savings.

By controlling everything from AI image acquisition to model creation and testing, Omron provides end-to-end support to address all concerns about the introduction of AI that caters to production floor needs. The new VT-S10 series 3D AOI was designed with Omron's 5-Zero philosophy in mind. This unique, AI-driven initiative represents a development roadmap that ensures Omron continues to implement solutions that are more intelligent, integrated and interactive while driving to meet the real-world goals of a modern, Smart Factory. This 5-Zero philosophy approach means that each new Omron innovation was specifically developed to target improvements in one or more of these key areas:

Zero PCB Design Constraints

PCB Design Constraints Zero False Calls & Escapes

False Calls & Escapes Zero Operation & Programming

Operation & Programming Zero Downtime

Downtime Zero Defects

Industry professionals interested in learning more about Omron's 5-Zero philosophy, new VT-S10 series 3D AOI or Omron's additional, full line or innovative inspection and factory automation solutions are encouraged to visit the Omron Inspection Systems division website at https://inspection.omron.us.

Join our Inspection System Division Manager, Brad Ward, on Tuesday, October 26th, at 1:00 PM CDT to learn more about how to maximize your AOI investment. Register Here

About Omron Inspection Systems

Omron Inspection Systems build upon more than 30 years of innovation and a reputation for reliability with the highest quality SPI, AOI and AXI solutions. Industry-leading accuracy, inspection capability, program stability and production speeds are achieved while utilizing advanced hardware, true 3D and 3D CT X-Ray imaging technologies along with an IPC-correlated inspection approach. Powerful and integrated software tools support the automated process, providing true offline productivity and real quality analysis capabilities necessary to help improve your process and reach your Industry 4.0 goals. Omron is committed to remaining Your Trusted Partner for Inspection so be sure to talk to us about your next project.

About Omron Automation Americas

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

Contact:

Amy Wang

[email protected]

SOURCE Omron Automation Americas

Related Links

www.omron.com

