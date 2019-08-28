Omron to Debut New Autonomous Mobile Manipulator, Robotiq Vacuum Grippers and More at PACK EXPO 2019

The exhibit will feature a broad range of advanced pick-and-place technology, laser engraving, mobile and collaborative robots, and more – all working under human guidance to customize and package a product for eventgoers. Booth visitors will receive a personalized tin with candy assembled through the cooperation and harmony between humans and machines. In addition to these attractions, which will take place in Omron Booth #LS-5970, PACK EXPO's brand-new Robotics Zone will include a dice-playing collaborative robot created by Omron.

The Robotics Zone will also be the site of a presentation given by Keith Kersten, Industry Marketing Group Manager for Omron Automation Americas, on the topic "A future that works: The role of automation in the future of packaging." At 1:00pm on September 23rd and at 2:00pm on September 25th, Kersten will address the speed with which automation technologies, especially robotics, will become a reality in the workplace and the impacts they are likely to have on employment and productivity in the packaging industry.

Omron's solutions promote harmony on the factory floor through improvements in safety, speed and efficiency driven by AI programs that learn from processes on a daily basis. Humans can safely interact with Omron's collaborative and mobile robots, which are designed to adapt to workers' needs. In the factory of the future, humans and machines will work together to meet demands for flexibility, customization, complete product traceability and a higher standard of worker safety.

Anyone interested in learning more about the future of manufacturing should be certain to stop by Omron's booth in the Lower South Hall as well as the Robotics Zone at PACK EXPO this coming September 23-25.

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 36,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

