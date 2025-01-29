On a MISSION: Brand Growth With the Right 3PL Partner

FRANKLIN, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Distribution Centers, a leader in third-party logistics (3PL) leader for over 82 years, is proud to announce its partnership with MISSION, a performance lifestyle brand.

Barrett Distribution Centers proudly celebrates its new 3PL partnership with MISSION. MISSION leads the market with patented heat-relief technologies that enhance comfort and performance.

"Following a thorough search and review process, we selected Barrett based on their ability to provide a scalable, dependable and competitive Omni-Channel Warehouse and Managed Transportation Services solution," said Lisa Lehan, COO of MISSION. "Their strategic location offers the foundation necessary to support our forecasted growth through D2C and B2B channels, making them the ideal partner for our next growth phase."

MISSION is dedicated to prioritizing comfort by providing a high level of cool in every environment, whether indoors or outdoors. As a performance lifestyle brand, MISSION focuses on innovative design to ensure that extreme heat and discomfort do not interfere with work, play, or daily experiences. The brand integrates heat health™, comfort, and performance into its offerings to facilitate peak performance during a variety of physical activities.

MISSION's journey is defined by action and a strong commitment to comfort and success. The brand prioritizes innovative cooling products that can be utilized across various activities. MISSION strives to achieve health and wellness goals through continual innovation, creating solutions that empower individuals to enhance their performance without allowing heat to hinder their efforts.

"It's a pleasure to reconnect with a fun, innovative and growing brand like MISSION," said Mark Healy, VP of Customer Solutions at Barrett. "I'm proud to call Lisa Lehan, MISSION's COO, a friend, and the entire Barrett team is excited and honored to support the next phase of MISSION's growth."

Barrett is set to launch the MISSION operation from the Memphis region, home to its robust network of high-growth apparel brands and robotics-driven pick solutions.

About MISSION

Founded in 2009 by a group of world-class athletes and heat safety experts, MISSION is the leader in head-to-toe cooling and heat-relief product innovations that enhance performance and safety for anyone who works, plays, or lives in the heat. MISSION's goals extend far beyond providing comfort; they aim to revolutionize health, wellness, productivity, and performance in the face of heat challenges. MISSION is distributed nationwide in over 25,000 retail stores and online, leading the market with patented and proprietary technologies.

MISSION is the founding partner of the National Heat Safety Coalition, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving safety and performance in high-temperature environments for workers in the United States. Along with scientists, researchers, and industry leaders, the Coalition collaborates with public and private partners to set guidelines and raise awareness about heat safety standards. For more information, visit mission.com and follow us on Instagram @mission.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions, and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement, and direct access to senior leadership decision-makers. As a member of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to care about your business deeply. eCommerce brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

